Jake Paul challenges “coked-up” Conor McGregor to attack him after alleged DJ assault

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is once again challenging UFC star Conor McGregor to throw down with him after the Irish fighter allegedly assaulted a DJ in Italy.

The feud between Jake Paul and the UFC’s biggest star has been largely one way, with the Problem Child frequently calling out McGregor at every possible turn.

According to TMZ, Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti and his wife were hanging out with Conor and his fiance in Rome and were having a good time, so much so that McGregor invited them to another party. When they didn’t leave, however, the fighter allegedly punched Facchinetti in front of multiple witnesses, breaking his nose in the process.

Now, after news of McGregor’s latest alleged altercation broke, Paul responded by daring The Notorious One to come after him.

Coked up Conor likes to play tough guy with musicians… Conor PLEASE try and do something when you see me !! https://t.co/CZfPtJApGo — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 17, 2021

Jake Paul dares Conor McGregor to fight him

Taking to social media, Jake unloaded on McGregor, calling the mixed martial artist “coked up” for getting into fights with musicians.

“Conor likes to play tough guy with musicians,” Paul said. “Conor PLEASE try and do something when you see me!”

Previously, Paul blasted McGregor following a skirmish with Machine Gun Kelly and his girlfriend Megan Fox at the VMAs, so this isn’t the first time he’s called out the Irishman for his celebrity interactions.

So far, McGregor hasn’t responded to Paul’s challenge, but in the past, he has stated he would be open to fighting the YouTuber or his brother Logan, though nothing has come of it just yet.

With Paul’s next boxing match looking like it will be against Tommy Fury in late 2021, we may need to wait a bit to see if the influencer and McGregor actually square off, but for Jake, it seems like it doesn’t matter if it’s in or outside of a ring.