Jake Paul leaks title fight offer from current heavyweight champ that he’s open to fighting

Jake Paul has leaked an offer for a boxing world title fight against a current world champion, and he’s actually planning to make it happen.

After months of waiting and delays, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson finally squared off in the ring on November 14. The ‘Problem Child’ came out on top, scoring a unanimous decision victory over ‘Iron’ Mike.

With Tyson struggling to throw punches, never mind landing them, the fight was quickly criticized by the boxing world. In the aftermath of things, Jake has been called by a number of fighters, both past and present, with a few offering to meet him in the ring themselves.

Some of those are wacky offers – including one from Carl Froch to fight him with one arm behind his back. However, current heavyweight champion ‘Dynamite’ Daniel Dubois has put a legitimate challenge out there. And, Jake is taking it seriously.

“Good business on the weekend but how would you feel fighting for the legitimate heavyweight championship of the world,” Dubois said in a DM to Jake that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has since leaked.

“Man been boxing for 12 years, has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard…hahaha,” Jake replied. “But f*ck it…I’m going to have Nakisa talk to Frankie Warren and get you in line for the throne. Unlike Artur, at least you have a few thousand fans

Dubois last fought in late September, defeating former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. And, as Jake notes, fought on the undercard of his first win over Tyron Woodley.

‘Dynamite’ has won five of his six fights since then, including that win over Joshua. His only loss came against undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Jake is reportedly starting to switch his focus to MMA following the win over Tyson. Yet, the chance to fulfill his goal of fighting for a world title is enticing.