Jake Paul makes $5m fight bet with Mike Tyson but there’s a big catch

Jake Paul has offered Mike Tyson an extra $5 million for their fight if he can meet one task, but if he doesn’t, it’ll come with a permanent reminder.

When Jake Paul and Mike Tyson announced that they’d be fighting, plenty of boxers and boxing fans couldn’t believe it. Sure, the pair had discussed it in the past, but it becoming a reality seemed farfetched.

The initially planned fight date of July 20 was scrapped after ‘Iron’ Mike suffered an ulcer flare-up during a cross-country flight from Miami to LA. They have rescheduled their super fight for November 15, but there are still worries about the 58-year-old’s health going into the bout.

Tyson will undergo rigorous pre-fight testing following concerns from Netflix and other parties. However, Jake isn’t worried. He hasn’t found a backup fighter and is even making bets with his legendary opponent.

“Mikey, Mikey, if you can last more than four rounds with me, I’ll give you an extra $5 million,” the ‘Problem Child’ said in an October 8 TikTok, stacking up money on his chest and stomach.

“But, if you don’t, then you have to get a tattoo that says ‘I love Jake Paul’. Deal or no deal?”

This isn’t the first time that Jake has put a tattoo bet on one of his fights. Back when he fought Tyron Woodley in 2021, the former UFC star had to get a ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo.

Being creative, Woodley got that on his middle finger.

Tyson is, of course, no stranger to tattoos. His on-face tribal tattoo is iconic at this point. He has previously joked about removing it. However, his face tattoo has actually spawned athletes needing to register their own similar looks for copyright and other issues.

He probably wouldn’t add an ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo to his forehead, though.