How to see posts you’ve liked on Instagram

If you want to be able to have a look back at all the posts that you’ve liked over the years, or go back to something you wanted to look at at a later date, then here’s everything you need to know.

Instagram is still one of the biggest social media platforms out there, serving as a place for friends and family to keep in touch, and for influencers or celebrities to interact with their audience.

Users can upload anything from standard images, to videos, stories, reels, and more, and the app is constantly expanding in attempt to keep up with social media giant TikTok.

Whether you have been on Instagram for a while, or have only just gotten started, you probably will have ‘liked’ at least a few posts, possibly even thousands over the years, and you might find yourself forgetting what you’ve double-tapped.

Thankfully, Instagram has a feature that allows you to look back at everything you’ve liked on the app so far.

How to view your Instagram likes

Fortunately, you are able to view your liked posts easily from within the app, as long as you are logged in to the relevant account.

To view your liked history, simply do as follows:

Open Instagram. Click on your profile icon in the bottom right. Tap the three lines in the top right, then select ‘Your activity.’ Go to ‘Interactions,’ and then ‘Likes.’ To look at your earliest likes, click ‘Sort and filter’ and then ‘Sort by’ & ‘Oldest to newest.’

This is a great way to look back at all the posts you have liked, and potentially find something that you wanted to bookmark for later.

