Best time to post on Instagram for more likes & followers

Ever felt like becoming the next big Instagram influencer? Want to score hundreds of brand deals and creator collabs? Data these are the best times to post on IG if you want to maximize your engagement!

The constant change in the app’s algorithm has meant that going from zero-to-hero is harder than ever. Having to combat ever-tightening content rules, ‘shadowbanning’ and competitor apps can be tricky!

Choosing the optimum time to post can mean life or death for your blossoming business. Knowing roughly when other users will be browsing through their timelines is vital.

Luckily, studies from Influencer Marketing Hub revealed the best times to post on the best days. As always, other factors (such as hashtags) are worth considering before uploading!

Best times to post on Instagram

Influencer Marketing Hub has released the best days and times to post on Instagram. Each of these times are in EST (Eastern Standard Time), so worth re-working for your time-zone before you post!

Monday: 6 AM, 10 AM, 10 PM

Tuesday: 2 AM, 4 AM, 9 AM

Wednesday: 7 AM, 8 AM, 11 PM

Thursday: 9 AM, 12 PM, 7 PM

Friday: 5 AM, 1 PM, 3 PM

Saturday: 11 AM, 7 PM, 8 PM

Sunday: 7 AM, 8 AM, 4 PM

Studies show that Thursday is the best day to post; so get those photos, reels and stories shot on Wednesday night!

How to check Instagram Insights

Insights are a great way to get into the nitty gritty of who your posts are actually reaching!

From viewing the number of accounts reached to where in the world your content is being viewed, your stats are totally tailored to you. Here’s how to access them!

First, you need to convert your Instagram account to a business profile. In order to do this, you need a public account (check your privacy settings first!)

Once you’re on your account settings, scroll to the bottom and select ‘Switch to Professional Account.’

When you’ve converted, press the three lines on the top-right hand corner of the screen. Head to ‘Insights,’ which should be fourth down the list!

Other ways of beating the algorithm include posting regularly throughout the week, mixing up your content and concentrating on quality over quantity.