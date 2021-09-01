How to re-share a post to your Story on Instagram

Instagram’s latest (August 2021) update includes a new way to re-share posts to your story. Now that the handy ‘triangle’ icon has disappeared, users have been left confused by this feature. So, how exactly do you re-share an Instagram post to your story?

Social media apps are known for trial and error. From Twitter’s ‘Fleets’ to Instagram’s activity log, its impossible to predict which features will flop and which will be a fan favorite.

Instagram’s August update included a brand new way to re-share posts to your stories. After tests were successful back in July, the app began to roll out the feature in mid-August.

As a result, users were left slightly baffled at this “difficult” new process. But, worry not. Here’s a rundown of how you can now share posts to your story on Instagram.

Guide to sharing stories on Instagram

The triangle ‘share’ icon is gone. Now what? Is it still possible to share stories? The short answer is yes. But the process is a little lengthier than simply selecting a share button.

Up until August, you could share a post simply by tapping the triangle and selecting your story. You’d then see the post against a colorful background where you could add text, stickers and drawings if you so desired. Here’s a step-by-step guide on what to expect now.

First, you need to take a photo on IG Stories Once your image has been captured, select the ‘smiley face’ icon you’d usually pick if you wanted to add a gif, poll or quiz The new ‘re-share’ sticker should be on your list After selecting it, a list of recently seen posts should pop up Pick your favorite one, format it and voila!

Instagram users are adjusting to the change

Naturally, users have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations. “I truly hate how Instagram changed the share… feature,” one user said. “It’s so inconvenient now.”

I truly hate how Instagram changed the share post to story feature 😭 it’s so inconvenient now — jo💕 (@tarobby_) August 29, 2021

“Instagram just made it so difficult to share a post,” said another. “Like, what was the reason?”

Instagram just made it so difficult to share a post like what was the reason.. — Jill🍀 (@Jilliann_A) August 26, 2021

Despite this, Instagram has said that the feature will result in “a more intentional” use of stories.

So, there you have it! Make sure you’ve taken notes, you might need them next time you want to share an inspirational quote to your feed.