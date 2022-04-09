How to link your Instagram account to TikTok

Many creators on TikTok choose to link their Instagram accounts to their profiles on the app, as a way of making sure viewers know where to find them across multiple platforms. Here’s how to do it.

Within the past few years, TikTok has taken over as the most popular social media platform out there, becoming a hub for viral content and a place for a range of communities to share their interests with others.

Many are also trying to grow their following on the app, perhaps inspired by popular stars like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae who have tens of millions of followers on the app.

However, many creators still remain active on photo-sharing platform Instagram and are still trying to grow their following across social media, and for that reason, some like to connect their Instagram account to their TikTok profile to let viewers know where to find them.

The feature is useful for both creators both big and small, and you can link your accounts from within the app itself.

Here’s how to do it.

How to link Instagram to TikTok

Linking your Instagram account to your TikTok profile is pretty easy to do, and it makes it a lot easier for users to find you on the platform.

To link your Instagram, simply to as follows:

Open TikTok. Go to the ‘Profile’ tab. Click ‘Edit profile.’ Scroll down to ‘Social,’ and tap ‘Add Instagram to your profile.’ Log in to your Instagram account and follow the on-screen instructions.

Beneath the option to add your Instagram page, there is also an option to add a link to your YouTube channel, if that’s something you’re also interested in including on your profile.

