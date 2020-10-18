 How to see videos you've liked on TikTok - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

How to see videos you’ve liked on TikTok

Published: 18/Oct/2020 18:54

by Charlotte Colombo
Pixabay: Kon Karampelas

Share

TikTok

The ‘like’ feature on TikTok isn’t exactly revolutionary, but like all social media platforms, it has become a sort of currency – the more likes you have, the more popular your content is. It is through likes that people like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have rose through the ranks to become TikTok royalty.

But as great as likes can be for our own content – whether it be raising your own profile or giving yourself a confidence boost – liking other people’s content can be a great way to save and categorise some of your favourite videos!

Advertisement

As a feature, it isn’t immediately obvious how to find the videos you have previously liked on TikTok, so here’s an easy guide to show you how to find some of your previous likes on the app.

Pexels: cottonbro
It can be hard to find all of your previously-liked videos on TikTok.

How to see videos you’ve liked on TikTok

The simple act of liking a video doesn’t just give the creator some of that desperately-craved validation – it also adds it to a list of all the videos you’ve liked in the past, meaning you can watch some of your favourite content again and again.

Advertisement

Here’s what you need to do if you want to go ahead and access this automatic list:

  1. Login to your TikTok account on your phone – in order to have a saved list of liked videos, you have to have an account!
  2. Go to the ‘Me’ tab, which you can find on the bottom right of your screen.
  3. The first thing you will see is all the videos you’ve posted – to find the videos you’ve liked, press the middle tab, which is represented by a heart and an eye.
  4. Watch all your favourite videos to your heart’s content!
Pexels: cottonbro
All of your liked TikTok videos are stored under the ‘Me’ section on the app.

How to like a video on TikTok

If you’re new to TikTok, you might be wondering how you can like videos in the first place! Each social media app has its own way of showing appreciation to content creators, and this is no different. As mentioned before, liking a video is especially useful because it can help you save it in a list to re-watch later.

To like a video on the app, all you need to do is press the heart-shaped icon that is on the right side of a video. When the heart turns red, this is how you know that you have successfully liked the video. Liked a video by mistake? Simply press the heart icon again and it will go back from red to its original outline.

Advertisement
Pexels: Oliver Bergeron
Liking videos on TikTok is a great way to show content creators support.

Ultimately, TikTok has so many great filters, features and trends, but working out how to navigate them can be challenging for a first-time user. You might have noticed, for example, that anime filter going around that everyone is using.

If you haven’t worked out how to use that filter on the app yet, why not check out our tutorial on it here?

Entertainment

Best of the hilarious Pope meme taking over Twitter

Published: 18/Oct/2020 17:50

by Georgina Smith
The Pope holds Simba from The Lion King
Twitter: flitzpiepe0815

Share

Twitter is never far from its next brilliant trend, and this time people have been editing increasingly bizarre objects onto one particular picture of Pope Francis. Here are the best ones out there for your enjoyment.

His Holiness Pope Francis, who is actually fairly active on Twitter himself, has featured in plenty popular memes over the years. Back in 2017, he had the internet in stitches with an incredibly awkward picture alongside the US President, looking thoroughly unimpressed.

Advertisement

The picture quickly gained traction and spread through the internet like wildfire, as people came up with every meme in the book to laugh about the bizarre image.

While the Pope has appeared in several ‘memeable’ photos since then, none have gone quite so viral as one particular image that sees him raising his arms up, holding the Eucharist. And of course, the internet took that inch and ran a marathon.

Advertisement

People have been editing every object imaginable into the hands of the religious leader, from TV and movie characters, food, retro items, and even the Pope himself. Here are the best of the bunch:

Gaming

People wasted no time incorporating their favorite video games into the bizarre meme, and just about everything you can imaging made an appearance. Images see him holding an N64 controller, another a phone running Runescape. One talented artist Trickster even recreated a sonic version of the image in pixel art form.

TV and Film

The potential for TV shows and movies to be combined with this meme are practically endless, but Twitter users were straight there with most iconic scenes around. Of course, the beloved Baby Yoda had to make an appearance, along with a brilliant recreation of Spiderman’s iconic kiss scene, among others.

Advertisement

Famous Faces

Naturally, celebrities who themselves have found themselves bearing the brunt of meme culture have found them unintentionally starring in a collaboration with the Catholic Pope, including an image of Jason Derulo falling down some steps. And as always, Twitter users have kept it meta by having the Pope hold up himself.

Everything In-between:

As you can imagine, no stone was left unturned with meme, and by the time it was spreading across timelines globally, people had put some totally random objects in the Pope’s hands.

How to get the Pope meme template?

Thankfully if you want to make your own version of this hilarious meme, helpful Twitter users have been uploading their own templates so you can join in on the fun.

Advertisement