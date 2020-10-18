How to see videos you've liked on TikTok - Dexerto

The ‘like’ feature on TikTok isn’t exactly revolutionary, but like all social media platforms, it has become a sort of currency – the more likes you have, the more popular your content is. It is through likes that people like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have rose through the ranks to become TikTok royalty.

But as great as likes can be for our own content – whether it be raising your own profile or giving yourself a confidence boost – liking other people’s content can be a great way to save and categorise some of your favourite videos!

Advertisement

As a feature, it isn’t immediately obvious how to find the videos you have previously liked on TikTok, so here’s an easy guide to show you how to find some of your previous likes on the app.

How to see videos you’ve liked on TikTok

The simple act of liking a video doesn’t just give the creator some of that desperately-craved validation – it also adds it to a list of all the videos you’ve liked in the past, meaning you can watch some of your favourite content again and again.

Advertisement

Here’s what you need to do if you want to go ahead and access this automatic list:

Login to your TikTok account on your phone – in order to have a saved list of liked videos, you have to have an account! Go to the ‘Me’ tab, which you can find on the bottom right of your screen. The first thing you will see is all the videos you’ve posted – to find the videos you’ve liked, press the middle tab, which is represented by a heart and an eye. Watch all your favourite videos to your heart’s content!

How to like a video on TikTok

If you’re new to TikTok, you might be wondering how you can like videos in the first place! Each social media app has its own way of showing appreciation to content creators, and this is no different. As mentioned before, liking a video is especially useful because it can help you save it in a list to re-watch later.

To like a video on the app, all you need to do is press the heart-shaped icon that is on the right side of a video. When the heart turns red, this is how you know that you have successfully liked the video. Liked a video by mistake? Simply press the heart icon again and it will go back from red to its original outline.

Advertisement

Ultimately, TikTok has so many great filters, features and trends, but working out how to navigate them can be challenging for a first-time user. You might have noticed, for example, that anime filter going around that everyone is using.

If you haven’t worked out how to use that filter on the app yet, why not check out our tutorial on it here?