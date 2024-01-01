How to get your “Top 9” on Instagram

As the new year is here, people across all social media platforms are looking back on the past year. And on Instagram, this is by posting their “top 9” posts. Here’s how you can participate in the trend.

As 2023 has come to an end, it’s time for your social media feeds to get spammed with different types of throwback content, from TikTok and Spotify Wrapped stats to people posting their “top nine” of the year on Instagram.

The Top Nine trend started in 2016 as a simple tool to review your Top Instagram posts and has since become something of a tradition. It generates your top nine pics of the year into a shareable post and provides intel on how many likes your posts cumulatively got throughout the past year.

But how do you go about finding out what your Top 9 posts on Instagram are? Here’s everything you need to know.

Top 9 How to find your top 9 posts on Instagram

How to find your Top 9 on Instagram

There are several different apps and websites that can help you find your top 9 posts. The most popular one, however, is called Top 9 and is available on desktop, or as an app if you have an Apple device.

Here’s how you get your Top 9 post on your Instagram:

Just use the desktop tool or download the app from the App Store to get started. If your Instagram account is private, you’ll have to use the app and log in with your email and password to grant third-party access. Type in your Instagram username and click continue. You’ll then be asked a wait a few seconds as your top 9 is being generated. Pick a template and share it on your Instagram.

So, there you have it — everything you need to know about how to make your own Top 9 post on Instagram.

