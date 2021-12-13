Instagram has a lot of settings dedicated to user privacy, including likes. Here’s a guide on how to hide likes on Instagram in the Settings of the app.

Instagram has been a social media mainstay since its debut back in 2010, allowing users to post photos, videos, and keep up with their friends.

Over the 10 years since the app has come out, it has been acquired by Facebook and has adapted to incorporate all-new features, many centered around user privacy.

Here’s a guide on how to hide how many likes your photos/videos get, making it to where only you can see the number of likes they receive, as well as hiding likes from other accounts as well.

Advertisement

How to hide likes on Instagram

Turning off visibility for likes on Instagram is simple, and can be easily done from inside the app on your smartphone.

To hide all like counts on posts, do the following steps:

Go to your Instagram profile and click on the three lines in the top right. Click Settings on the menu that pops up. In the Search bar at the top, type in the word “posts” and select the first option that appears. It should just read “Posts.” Click the slider on the first option, “Hide Likes and View Counts.” This will make it to where posts on Instagram no longer show like counts underneath them!

How to make likes on your Instagram posts hidden

If you’d simply prefer that no one be able to see the number of likes on your own posts, the process is simple. Just follow these short steps:

Click on the post you’d like to hide the number of likes on Click the three dots in the top right of your screen, just above the photo The second last option should read “Hide Like Count.” Click that, and your likes on that post will not appear to others.

You can also do things like turn off commenting and edit your post from here, making it easy to make a quick adjustment or block out any unwanted noise.

And there you have it! All the steps you’ll need to take to properly hide like counts from posts all around Instagram, including your own.

Advertisement

Have fun focusing more on the content itself from here on out and make sure to check out our other Instagram guides and stories here at Dexerto, like how to post to Instagram from PC.