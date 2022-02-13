How to make money on Instagram

Instagram remains a hugely popular social media platform, and there are plenty of up-and-coming creators developing an online presence on the app. Here are some ways to make money from it.

Although TikTok has become the most popular social media platform out there right now, Instagram still has a huge active userbase and there’s plenty of potential for garnering a large following on the app.

Instagram has even pivoted its focus to video-based content like Reels, meaning it remains a great option for those wanting to launch their presence online.

Some even get so popular that they’re able to earn money from social media — here’s how to do so on Instagram.

How to earn money on Instagram

It is possible to earn money directly from Instagram, and there are several avenues you can take to make a profit. However, to do so, you must comply with a set of rules called Instagram Partner Monetisation Policies.

You must reside in an eligible country, comply with the community guidelines and their Content Monetization Policies, share accurate information, monetize authentic engagement, follow payment terms, and develop an established presence (including maintaining a sufficient follower base.)

If you’re eligible, you are able to:

Partner with brands — Teaming up with brands you love can be a great way to earn money on Instagram, and by interacting with brands you want to work with along with putting your name out there, you may be able to find willing sponsors.

Teaming up with brands you love can be a great way to earn money on Instagram, and by interacting with brands you want to work with along with putting your name out there, you may be able to find willing sponsors. Live video badges — Viewers are able to purchase badges that they can gift to you during live streams once you’ve turned it on in your settings, making it a great way for fans to tip you.

Viewers are able to purchase badges that they can gift to you during live streams once you’ve turned it on in your settings, making it a great way for fans to tip you. Instagram video ad revenue — Monetizing your Instagram video content allows you to get revenue from ads that are placed in your videos. How much you earn is based on how many monetizable plays your videos get, and according to Instagram: “You’ll get 55% of the ad revenue generated per view that will be paid monthly.”

Monetizing your Instagram video content allows you to get revenue from ads that are placed in your videos. How much you earn is based on how many monetizable plays your videos get, and according to Instagram: “You’ll get 55% of the ad revenue generated per view that will be paid monthly.” Opening a shop — Opening a shop and selling products through Instagram is another way to collect revenue from the platform, as the app may help you to reach new customers.

Although earning money through Instagram can be a slow process, there are plenty of different routes to take when trying to monetize your presence on the app.