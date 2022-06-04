If you want to send a message or post to multiple people at once on Instagram, or have a conversation with more than one person, you are able to make a group chat. Here’s how to do it.

Instagram continues to be one of the best places to share all kinds of photo and video content online, with a huge active user base of people interacting with and posting content on a constant basis.

Not only is it a great place to keep up with the lives of celebrities and influencers, but it’s often one of the main ways people keep in touch with friends, through posts, stories, messages, and more.

The DM feature is one that is naturally used particularly frequently on Instagram, whether that’s just to send a friend a funny post you saw, or even to have a full conversation with someone.

If you’ve ever wanted to keep multiple people in the loop at once for whatever reason, Instagram actually allows you to create group chats. Here’s how to make one.

How to make a group chat on Instagram

Making a group chat on Instagram is a pretty simple process, and fortunately not too different from sending just one individual account a message.

To create a group chat, do as follows:

Open Instagram. Tap the message icon in the top right corner to open the DM tab. Click the square with a pencil in it to start a new conversation. Select two or more people to send it to, before clicking ‘Chat.’ Type a message, select a photo, or take a new photo or video to send to the group. Tap ‘Send.’

To go one step further by naming the group, simply tap the conversation and then at the top click ‘Name this group.’

