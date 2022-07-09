Can you see what someone else likes on Instagram?

Georgina Smith . 6 hours ago

If you’re a frequent user of Instagram, you may have wondered at some point whether there’s any way to see what other people are liking and interacting with on the app — but is this possible in 2022?

Instagram is one of the most popular ways to share pictures and videos online and has been for many years now. Users can share content in the form of stories, reels, and more, and interact with the range of content that’s available on the platform.

If you’re ever curious about what you’ve double-tapped throughout your time on the app, Instagram allows you to easily view what you’ve liked via your profile page.

You may have also wondered whether it’s possible to see what your friends or accounts you’re following have liked — but is this possible in 2022?

Can you see what someone likes on Instagram?

No, you are no longer able to see exactly what other people have liked on Instagram. Previously on the app, there was a ‘following’ tab that gave users updates about what people they followed were doing, including posts they liked and commented on.

Not everyone was a huge fan of this feature, and in 2019, Instagram ended up removing it, meaning it’s no longer easy to track what content people are interacting with.

You are, however, able to click on the likes beneath a photo to see a list of people who have liked it as long as the option has been made available by the account for their posts, so this can be one way to see whether someone you know has liked a particular image.

There are third-party apps that claim to help you find out this information, but it’s not clear how safe or accurate they are.

