Top 5 music artists to follow on Instagram

Instagram is home to some of the most famous musicians in the world, so here are the best artists to follow right now.

Social media platforms like Instagram allow us to keep updated with our favorite bands and artists. No matter what the genre is, every musician is using Instagram to share snippets of new songs and valuable insight into their lives.

From Beyonce to Harry Styles, here are the top 5 music artists that you should be following on Instagram.

Billie Eilish

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish often invites her followers to ask questions via her Instagram story, offering a personal touch to her fans. While Eilish isn’t the most-followed musician on Instagram, she is quickly coming after another artist on this list, with over 103 million followers and counting.

At only 20-years-old, Eilish has become one of the most successful digital artists ever and was featured on the Time 100 list in 2021.

Taylor Swift

We’d be remiss if we didn’t include Taylor Swift on this list. With a whopping 212 million followers on Instagram, Swifties around the world are awaiting every snippet of new music they can get.

Swift recently graduated from NYU, sharing the moment on her profile, which has been viewed over 5 million times.

Harry Styles

Surprisingly, the One Direction frontman hasn’t cracked the top ten most-followed artists yet. However, Styles uses social media sparingly and hasn’t even made the move to TikTok yet.

If you’re keen to learn more about Styles and his life on the road while he tours his new album Harry’s House, Instagram is your best bet so far.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa’s Instagram page is worth your time, as the pop sensation posts more than just promotion. Often hopping around the globe, Dua Lipa documents her tropical travels and glamorous concerts daily. You can also get updates on her podcast before anyone else in the world too.

Beyonce

Reigning supreme as the most-followed music artist on Instagram of all time, Beyonce has a staggering 260 million followers on the platform. Interestingly, Beyonce doesn’t follow anyone on her account and doesn’t post anywhere near as frequently as other aforementioned artists.

Having left her page dormant since March, the RnB icon returned to Instagram on June 5, with no caption in her post.

And there you have it – now you’re all set to follow some of the best musician accounts on Instagram. To keep updated with all things related to the viral image platform, be sure to check back in with us.