How to turn off online status on Instagram

Online status on Instagram allows you to see which of your friends are online, but it also lets them see whether you are online. If you don’t want your status to be viewable, here’s how to switch it off.

Instagram continues to be one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, and for many, it’s a great place to connect with friends, followers, and fans, as well as to keep up with celebrities and influencers.

On the app, you are usually able to see which of your contacts are online currently, or when they were last online.

Other people are also able to see when you were last online, however, you may not want people to have access to this information.

If you want to switch off your online status, here’s how to do it.

Unsplash: Alexander Shatov Instagram is a popular place to connect with friends and fans.

How to turn online status off on Instagram

Switching your online status off on Instagram is a simple process, and just involves going through a few steps in your account settings.

Just do as follows:

Open Instagram. Click on your profile in the bottom right. Tap the three lines in the top right, then click ‘Settings’ and then ‘Privacy.’ Scroll down to ‘Activity status.’ Turn the slider to the off position by tapping it. Just tap it again to switch it back on.

Note: When this feature is turned off, you also won’t be able to see the activity status of other accounts.

