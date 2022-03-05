Can you see who liked your TikTok?

If you’re a creator on TikTok, or even are just making some videos for fun, and you want to find out who’s liking your content, here’s how to check.

Within the past few years, TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms out there, with millions of users constantly uploading and interacting with content on the short-form video app.

Creators like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae initially became known through TikTok, garnering tens of millions of followers, which has inspired many more to upload content and try to grow a following.

The app has several options when it comes to tracking the growth of your account and the number of views your videos are getting, for example, but are you able to find out exactly who has ‘liked’ your content?

How to see who liked your TikTok

Originally, the best way to see who had been liking your TikToks is to keep an eye on your notification tab, which you can find by tapping on the ‘Inbox’ symbol at the bottom of the screen upon opening the app.

The only downside to this is that all your notifications are mixed together, which can make things difficult if you just want to see exactly who has liked a specific video.

However, in March 2022, some creators revealed that they had been given access to a feature that would allow them to see exactly who has liked their videos by clicking on the video itself.

This new section appears as a dedicated ‘likes’ tab in the comment section of a video, and allows people to view a list of everyone who has liked the post.

To see whether you have access to the feature:

Launch TikTok. Click on the ‘Profile’ tab. Tap on the video you want to check. Click on the comment section. At the top of the comments tab, click ‘Likes’ to go to the likes section.

It’s not currently clear whether everyone has access to the feature, but it shouldn’t be too long before it’s rolled out across the platform.