How to archive & unarchive Instagram posts

If you want to remove a public post from your Instagram profile but you don’t want to commit to deleting it, you are able instead to archive it. Here’s how to archive and unarchive posts on Instagram.

There are millions of people who use Instagram each day, to share pictures and videos with their friends, family, or keep up to date with the lives of their favorite influencers.

You can post both images and video clips to your account. These posts will often attract likes and comments from friends, or even strangers, depending on your privacy settings.

However, if you’ve had your account for a while, you may occasionally feel the need to clean up your page by removing older pictures or just ones that don’t quite fit your theme anymore.

But if you don’t want to commit to fully deleting your pictures for good, then you can simply archive them instead.

How to archive & unarchive posts on Instagram

Archiving posts on Instagram is a very simple process, you’ll just need to make sure that you’re logged into the account, which has the post you want to archive.

To archive a post, do as follows:

Open Instagram. Go to your profile page, and click on the picture you want to archive. Click on the three dots in the top right. Select ‘Archive.’

If you want to unarchive a post again, then do as follows:

Open Instagram. Go to your profile. Click on the three lines in the top right. Tap ‘Archive.’ Click ‘Stories archive,’ and select ‘Posts archive’ from the drop-down menu. Tap the three dots in the top right of the post you want to unarchive, then click ‘Show on profile.’

This makes it a lot easier to clean up your account, and means that you are able to easily restore a post if you change your mind.

