How to switch Instagram feed to chronological order

Instagram is finally allowing users to view their feed in chronological order, which hasn’t been possible since 2016. Here’s how to access it.

Instagram continues to be one of the most popular social media apps out there right now, with the platform serving as a primary way for celebs to connect with their fans, and for people to share snippets of their lives with friends and family.

While you used to be able to view your feed in chronological order, in 2016 the platform controversially removed that option, switching instead to an engagement-based feed.

But in March 2022, they reintroduce the ability to view your feed in chronological order, making it much easier for you to keep up to date with the accounts you follow, and make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Advertisement

We heard you loud and clear — chrono is back! 🚨 Two new chronological views have been added to your Feed. Tap “Instagram” on the top left of your app to switch between Favorites and Following. pic.twitter.com/737vVmo9aV — Instagram (@instagram) March 23, 2022

Here’s how to access the feature.

How to make Instagram feed chronological

Switching your Instagram feed to chronological order on mobile is fortunately pretty simple, and there are several different versions of your feed you can browse.

To change the order of your feed, do as follows:

Launch Instagram. Tap on the Instagram logo in the top left corner of the home page. In the drop-down menu select ‘Following.’ This will allow you to view posts from the people that you follow chronologically, in a separate version of your feed. Clicking the ‘Favorites’ tab will also allow you to curate a list of people whose posts you don’t want to miss out on, meaning there’s even more variety in how you consume content on Instagram.

The addition of the old feature has come as a huge relief to people who have been waiting to be able to view their feed chronologically ever since it was first removed in 2016.