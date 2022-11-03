How to turn off suggested posts on Instagram

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

You have probably encountered a few suggested posts on your Instagram feed, but is there anyway to turn them off? Here’s everything you need to know.

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, boasting millions of daily active users sharing new posts with their followers, and interacting with the huge range of content available on the platform.

Much of the content users see on the app comes from their home feed, showing primarily content from other creators that they follow on the platform.

You will also often see ‘suggested posts,’ in your feed, which is content that the app presumes you might want to see based on the other content you interact with.

However, many people are not a fan of these suggested posts, and want to only view posts from people they follow. But is there a way to turn off suggested posts on Instagram?

TikTok: Solen Feyissa Instagram continues to be one of the most popular social media apps.

Can you turn off suggested posts on Instagram?

There are a couple of workarounds if you want to see less suggested posts in your Instagram feed.

If the content being suggested to you is not relevant to your interests, when you next come across a suggested post, tap the three dots at the top of the post, and then click ‘Not Interested’ in the pop up menu.

From here, you can opt to not see suggested posts from a certain user, or you can choose to ‘Snooze all suggested posts in feed for 30 days.’

Alternatively, you can view a feed of just the content from people you follow by clicking the Instagram logo in the top left corner, and then selecting ‘Following.’

This makes it easier to consume content from selected people, and allows you to avoid suggested posts.

