Can you see who saved your Instagram post?

Instagram insights page next to logoUnsplash: Georgia de Lotz

Being able to save posts on Instagram is one of the app’s most useful features. But is it possible to see who has saved your posts on Instagram? Here’s what you need to know.

For years now, Instagram has been one of the most popular social media platforms out there, with millions of users constantly sharing pictures and videos with their followers.

If users want to show their appreciation for an image someone else has posted, they can give it a ‘like.’ But if they want to bookmark a post for later, an easier way to do so is by ‘saving’ it using the save button. These posts can then be sorted into collections.

If you have previously posted on Instagram, you may have wondered if there’s a way to see who exactly has saved your posts. But is there a way to access this information?

Instagram logo on phoneUnsplash: Brett Jordan
Instagram is still one of the most popular apps in the world.

Can you see who saved your post on Instagram?

No, there is currently no way to see who exactly has saved your post on Instagram. When it comes to likes, you are able to see which accounts exactly have liked your posts, but the same cannot be said for saves.

You are, however, able to see the number of people who have saved your post on the platform. To do this, you must first switch your account to a professional account:

  1. Open Instagram.
  2. Go to your profile, then settings.
  3. Click on ‘Account,’ scroll down, then tap on ‘Switch to professional account’ and follow the on-screen instructions.

Once you have switched your account, you can see how many people have saved your Instagram post by doing as follows:

  1. Go to your profile.
  2. Click on the image you want to view info for.
  3. Under the image, click ‘view insights.’
  4. Looking at the bookmark icon will tell you how many times it was saved.

If you want to know more about how to use Instagram, you can check out our other guides here:

