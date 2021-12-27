Froste hit with third Twitch ban as ‘cracker’ controversy rages on

Erind ‘Froste’ Puka has been banned for the third time on Twitch after calling another streamer a “cracker” in their chat as the debate about whether it should be considered a racial slur rages on.

The internet was up in arms on December 14 after Hasan Piker was hit with a shock ban for using the word “cracker” during his stream. It became a huge talking point, drawing comments from big names like xQc and Ethan Klein.

The conversation kicked up a notch after more streamers started getting banned for using the word, including one who called out the platform.

On December 26, Froste revealed that he had been banned too.

Advertisement

“I got banned for calling Flyroh a cracker, no shot,” he said.

He followed it up with a screenshot of the email Twitch sent him.

Not only did it confirm that they consider the word cracker to be a hateful slur, but it also revealed that he’d be banned for seven days in total.

As for the context surrounding his use of the word, Froste revealed that he typed it in another streamer’s Twitch chat.

In the appeal, he said: ” I was simply referring to the food crackers (like cheese and crackers), so please unban!”

Wish me luck fellas 🙏 pic.twitter.com/J88dlh9d3Q — Froste 💯 (@Froste) December 27, 2021

It’s the third time Froste has been banned on the platform. The first two happened during his subathon in August 2021 after he was allegedly caught watching Black Panther and Rick & Morty while streaming.

Advertisement

Read More: Froste reacts after Good Mythical Morning roast Mob house

His previous bans only lasted two days. If the third one holds up, it’ll be his longest one yet.

But he’s prepared for the worst as Froste has already shared how he’ll be keeping busy. “I’m going to use the next seven days to revamp my entire stream and plan out a stream schedule!”