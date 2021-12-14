Hasan hit with third Twitch ban amid “cracker” controversy

Hasan Piker has been hit with a shock Twitch ban on December 13. The suspension is the popular streamer’s third on the Amazon-owned platform, and is allegedly due to his use of the word “cracker” during streams.

Twitch banned the popular streamer just after 8.17pm PST on Monday. The 30-year-old was watching clips on-stream for more than 40k viewers before ending the broadcast, which was when he was whacked with the ban.

Hasan has been embroiled in an ongoing debate surrounding the use of the word “cracker” during his Twitch streams. According to some of his fans, use of the world is a “hateful slur” that should be stopped. In response, Hasan said: “I’ve been called ‘cracker’ more times than every single one of you f**king pasty little cracker b****es in my chat, okay?”

No official reason for the suspension has been revealed yet.

Hasan claims the ban is due to his use of the word “cracker”. He wrote: “Yes, it is exactly what you think it is. Anti-white racism for using the term ‘cracker’.”

The debate around use of the word “cracker” and whether it’s a racial slur was first sparked on December 12, when Hasan laughed off claims it was.

According to the star, there’s “no way” it’s a slur.

“Shut the f**k up,” Piker said in response to someone telling him to stop using the word. “Stop crying about this f**king term. Recognize the person who’s calling you a f**king cracker is literally powerless. Sorry, it’s just the truth.

“They’re doing it as someone who has been historically oppressed, blowing off steam. You can see it’s infantilizing or whatever the f***k, but that’s reality.”

Before his shock December ban hit, Hasan revealed that several of his long-term Twitch moderators had been indefinitely suspended for using the word “cracker” in his channel’s chat. The star hit out at Twitch for the decision, dubbing it both “insane” and unwarranted.

“Absolutely insane Twitch banned two of my mods for using the word,” he said. “One is black and the other brown. Does Twitch believe cracker is a slur?”

Piker is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, boasting 1.6 million followers and regularly raking in more than 50k subscribers every month.

Dexerto can confirm Hasan did not lose partner status over the ban.

The 30-year-old has been no stranger to streaming controversies recently. Many of his broadcasts are dedicated to weighing in on political issues and Twitch dramas, including everything from Pokimane’s “blackface” accusations, to the “drama farming” saga, and more.

In August, Hasan came under fire from a large pocket of Twitch fans for alleged “hypocrisy” after buying himself a $2.74m mansion in Hollywood Hills.