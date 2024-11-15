Fousey banned on Twitch just a day after Kick ban for doxxing

Fousey has been banned on Twitch just a day after getting banned on Kick yet again for accidentally doxxing someone on stream.

In early November, Fousey was banned from Kick indefinitely just minutes into his 30-day livestream after threatening to harm himself on the broadcast.

The streamer’s account was reinstated just weeks later but was hit with another ban on Thursday, November 14. Shortly after news of his ban broke, Fousey revealed it was for seven days because he accidentally doxxed someone on stream.

He also reached out to Kick in a post on X, saying he’s “itching” to stream on the Stake-owned platform.

“I’m addicted to going live and I’m itching at being banned on @kickstreaming babe, please. Just give me a personal partner to moderate me and I will learn the rules. I need to stream. I lose g7 energy every second I’m banned. It might be so long by the time I can stream again I’m g1. Game over,” he said in the tweet.

Shortly after that tweet was posted, Fousey remembered that he could go live on Twitter/X and Twitch – but that hasn’t gone off without a hitch either.

On Friday, November 15, Fousey was banned from the Amazon-owned platform but has yet to share the reason behind his suspension.

“Banned on Twitch. Still live on X. We don’t stop,” he said.

At the time of writing, his Twitch channel simply reads: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Fousey was banned from Twitch twice in the same week back in August 2023, once for using a hateful slur and another for a reason that was never revealed by the influencer.

Twitch doesn’t issue comments about bans given to its influencers, so we’ll have to wait to see if Fousey decides to share the reason behind his latest ban.