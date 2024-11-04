Asmongold claims Twitch ban was the “greatest two weeks” of his life

Asmongold claims that his recent Twitch ban was the “greatest two weeks” of his life and breaks down what he did during the time off.

Content creator Asmongold returned to the platform after being hit with a two-week ban following comments he made about the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

Just days after returning to streaming, Asmon sat down with Tectone and Emiru for another Steak and Eggs Podcast episode.

Right off the bat, Asmon dived into his Twitch ban and almost instantly professed that the two weeks he was not allowed to stream on Twitch were extremely enjoyable and that he didn’t miss being away from the platform.

Topic starts at 1:20 minute mark

He revealed that when he was first hit with his Twitch ban, he was flooded with messages from his community and others who wanted to check in and ensure he was holding up.

“When I got banned, everybody was messaging me. I hope you’re okay. I hope you’re fine,” began Asmon.

However, the content creator did not shy away from admitting that he found the time off enjoyable and that he spent those two weeks “f**king around” and “hanging out” rather than dwelling on his ban.

“Meanwhile, I’m sitting in my backyard on my phone, reading comments about myself and watching random YouTube videos.”

He then claimed that this time off was the “greatest two weeks of [his] life” and that doing “nothing” was the “best part” about his time off.

When Tectone joked that he needed to get banned so he could do nothing, Asmon added that it was “great.”

Following his Twitch ban, Asmongold apologized for his “racist” comments and has since revealed plans to turn his life around completely. He will start by cleaning up his house and changing the content he focuses on while streaming.

Regarding the state of his house, Asmon revealed in the podcast that he is about halfway through the process but still has much to do.