Two more Twitch streamers banned after Hasan over “cracker” slur controversy

More Twitch streamers are facing suspensions from the platform, after breaching Twitch’s community guidelines regarding hateful slurs, after Hasan was banned for using the term ‘cracker’.

Debate around the term was sparked after two of Hasan Piker’s Twitch mods were suspended for using the word – suspensions which Hasan then argued against.

On December 13, Hasan himself was banned from Twitch, his third in total, for an as-yet-undisclosed length of time.

The word has now become part of a wider discussion on Twitch, and it appears that as a result, two more broadcasters have been hit with suspensions, one of them indefinite.

More streamers banned

On December 14, streamers VaushVidya and Fawn, with 82k and 32k followers respectively, were banned from Twitch.

Vaush said that the ban was “indefinite, no less. Proud of Twitch for finally taking a stand against anti-white racism.”

Indefinite, no less. Proud of Twitch for finally taking a stand against anti-white racism — Vaush (@VaushV) December 14, 2021

Fawn did not confirm the exact reason for the ban, but said she believes it is “for the same thing.”

i believe it is — Fawn 🦌 (@fawnchild_) December 14, 2021

Twitch’s community guidelines regarding slurs state that the following is prohibited: “Using hateful slurs, either untargeted or directed towards another individual. We allow certain words or terms, which might otherwise violate our policy, to be used in an empowering way or as terms of endearment when such intent is clear.”

Examples given include “entering a chat and spamming a slur”, “targeting an individual with a slur based on a protected characteristic” and “calling another player a slur in anger while streaming.”

In 2020, in response to a request for more clarity from streamers, Twitch said “regardless of spelling or pronunciation, slurs used for the purpose of hate or harassment are not allowed.”

Hasan’s assertion that there is “no way” the term is a slur sparked a wider debate among the Twitch community. Dexerto has reached out to Twitch regarding the specific policies about the word.