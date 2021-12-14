xQc backs Twitch over “cracker” controversy after Hasan ban: “There’s no excuse”

Streamer xQc backed Twitch after controversy broke out over Hasan being banned for saying “cracker” on stream. The former Overwatch pro called the word “trashy” and said it has no place on the platform.

Twitch kicked off a wave of controversy after they banned Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker on December 13, 2021, for using the term “cracker” multiple times on stream. The 30-year-old had argued that it was not an offensive slur.

Felix ‘xQc‘ Lengyel weighed in on the situation and disagreed with the former Young Turks personality. According to the Canadian, the word is “unneeded” and shouldn’t be said on the platform.

xQc backs Twitch over “cracker” ban controversy

While this isn’t the first time xQc has shared his take on the “cracker” debate, the streamer gave an explosive rant during his Dcember 13 broadcast after Hasan was banned for refusing to back down on defending the term.

“I don’t take offense to the word. I’m French Canadian, okay?” he began. “I don’t know what the f**k, I don’t know the history or the story of the term. I don’t know NOTHING about any of these words! All I know is the basis of insulting based on skin color is trashy and unneeded.”

Lengyel then defended Twitch taking a stand over the word. “You shouldn’t have to go there. It doesn’t get anyone anywhere. I don’t give a f**k, there is no point,” he continued. “Just don’t. It’s not that hard. How is it so hard to understand for some people?”

The Twitch star called out people who are willing to go to extremes just to be able to say a word. “People will take words and concepts and are willing to die on these hills. I WANT to keep saying this. It’s, like three or four words you can’t say, chill out.”

He then concluded his rant and exclaimed, “Holy f**k, how hard is it to understand that these words make people feel uncomfortable and makes them feel a lot of things. And that’s WHY you use them. That’s exactly why you use them.”

While xQc didn’t outright support Piker being banned, he did make it clear that he didn’t think the word should be allowed on the platform. The “cracker” debate kicked off on December 11 after Hasan called a Reddit user a “dumb cracker b**ch” during his broadcast.