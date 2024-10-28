Streamer Destiny reveals clip that caused his permanent Twitch ban

Former Twitch streamer Steven ‘Destiny’ Bonell has revealed what he claims to be the clip that caused his permanent ban from the platform, criticizing the decision.

Destiny was banned from Twitch in March 2022, and soon after confirmed that he had been informed it was permanent.

As is normal with Twitch bans, the platform only tells streamers what rule they violated, but not exactly what they did to violate the rule.

At the time, speaking on YouTube, Destiny said, “Twitch never tells me why I get banned. They said that a violation occurred on stream, and then the three possible [reasons] they gave were: posting a combination of words and emotes in chat to promote denigration based on race, praising or supporting a hate crime.

“And then the third one, this would blow my mind if it’s the third one, ‘advocating for the exclusion of a group of people based on their disability.’ There’s no way right?”

However, the exact reason was not confirmed, until now, in late 2024. It’s not clear exactly how Destiny received confirmation, but on October 28, posted a clip on X/Twitter, explaining it was what caused the indefinite suspension.

“So this is the clip that I was perma banned from Twitch for lol,” he said.

In the clip, he responds to a chat message complimenting his “one-on-one voice trans debates,” and asking him not to cancel them.

“It’s just not worth it,” Destiny responds. “That community is never worth engaging with. There’s just no point in doing it. The risk of me ending up getting permabanned and my life destroyed because of these inbred f**king disgusting losers, it’s just not worth it.”

Destiny appealed his ban in June 2024, but it was denied. Twitch said, “A member of our team has reviewed your appeal, and after taking a look into the details of your case, we have determined that your account will remain suspended due to your violation of our Community Guidelines.”

Fellow Twitch streamer Asmongold criticized the decision to deny the appeal, arguing it was a double standard. Asmongold himself is now banned from Twitch for an outburst about Palestine, but only received a 14-day-suspension.

Currently, Destiny streams primarily on Kick, where he averages approximately 1,000 live viewers. Before his ban on Twitch in March 2022, he averaged around 2,900 viewers.