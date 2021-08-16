 Froste just got banned on Twitch again - Dexerto
Froste just got banned on Twitch again

Published: 16/Aug/2021 21:22

by David Purcell
froste banned on twitch
Twitch / Froste, Twitter

Froste

Froste has been banned again on Twitch, just a week after being suspended for a DMCA strike from Disney. 

The popular Twitch streamer has been banned just twice on the platform in the past, with the most recent strike on his account reportedly coming after watching Rick and Morty on stream.

The reason behind this ban, however, is still yet to be confirmed.

The news of the ban was broke by StreamerBans – an account that aggregates all of the latest updates related to Twitch partner channels.

Why was Froste banned on Twitch?

Many fans have replied to the message asking about the reason behind this latest ban, and some are speculating that it is likely down to the fact Rick and Morty was played on his channel.

One said: “Allegedly streamed a few episodes of Rick and Morty while he was sleeping.”

Not his first ban in August

The creator has been seen running long Twitch subathons on the platform in recent times, but those had the brakes pulled on them by previous DMCA strikes.

On August 9, he tweeted – right after the ban was confirmed – that: “Subathon continues in 48 hours!”

For the time being, as we wait for official news from the streamer in relation to his account, it looks like you’re going to need a time machine to watch his content.

Once he’s back up and running, let’s see if the subathon continues.

More to follow…

