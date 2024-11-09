Trainwrecks claims Twitch “targeted” him with ban during his Rust event

Trainwreck was putting on a Rust event when he was banned from Twitch for 3 days, with the platform claiming he was banned for “spam” and that he was using Twitch to direct users to other sites.

The event has users fighting for an exceedingly rare weapon, an AK-47 blue gem modeled after the incredibly rare CS2 Case-Hardened AK skin that’s worth over a million dollars. The event was set to run from November 8-18th and was themed around his very own custom-skin.

However, with Trainwrecks getting slapped with a 3 day ban from the platform, it has essentially brought things to a stop. As a result of the ban, any Twitch streamer who features him on their broadcast will be banned as well.

The email Train received from Twitch claimed that he was banned for “User Spam”, with the most relevant clause to him being the bit about redirecting users to another service. It reads as follows:

“Redirecting users to a livestream or another service via links on your Twitch stream, such as in overlays, QR codes, broadcast titles, and go-live notifications,” the message reads, making it so any reference to the streamer taking his broadcast off of Twitch and over to Kick could be cited as a reason for banning him.

This all depends on Twitch’s interpretation and enforcement of their own rules, however, and the platform allows for multi-streaming as well.

“I know it’s targeted because I know my accounts, it’s not an automated ban,” Train claimed on his Kick stream.

“It just makes me so sick. What are the chances? I was second on the entire platform for, like, 16 hours straight and today’s the day they ban me. I’ve had that title for the last 2 years,” he said in relation to him having his Kick stream in his Twitch title.

That said, Twitch is known for inconsistency with their bans, and there are other huge Kick streamers like xQc who also stream between both platforms.

After appealing the ban, Twitch has since allowed Trainwreck back on the platform.