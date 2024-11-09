Twitch streamer Central Committee admits they “deserved the ban” for Destiny “joke”

Twitch streamer Central Committee was banned from the platform after insinuating that they’d pay $100k for someone to harm Destiny.

In a now-deleted clip, Central Committee, also known as Mike from PA, alluded to making threats against the Kick streamer, stating, “Holy s**t guys if you live in Florida I have an opportunity for you. If you want to earn $100k let me know.”

On November 9, Mike from PA, commenting on the ban via X/Twitter, admitted that they “deserved the ban” and that the “joke wasn’t funny.” The duration of the ban isn’t known, although in response to another user, the streamer said “Why would it be permanent, are you kidding?”

Prior to the ban, Asmongold, back from a two-week ban in October, joined the discourse in defense of Destiny, stating his intention to bring co-host of Destiny’s Anything Else? podcast, Dan Saltman, on his stream if Twitch didn’t take action.

“I think Twitch has a huge moderation problem. If Twitch doesn’t ban him for this, I will bring on Dan from Destiny’s show and we will go through all of the things together on stream. This crosses such a dangerous threshold.”

Destiny was permanently banned from Twitch in 2022.

After unsuccessfully attempting to appeal his ban in June 2024, Destiny finally learned in October, the exact clip that resulted in his removal from the platform. Destiny currently streams on Kick, averaging around 1,000 live viewers. Episodes of his Anything Else? podcast regularly attracts six-figure views, covering various topics.

This isn’t the first time streamers have encouraged viewers to carry out their wishes with the promise of a cash reward. In April, Denims offered $30k to make a man “disappear” over a disagreement relating to Stellar Blade.