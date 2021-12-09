Amouranth hits out at Twitch fans over “mindblowing” stream secret

Twitch icon Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has put some fans on blast after they called her out for posting on social media during her streams… but she revealed a special secret in the process.

Amouranth is one of the top streamers on Twitch. With over four million followers on the Amazon-owned platform and millions of others across Instagram, YouTube, OF and more, she’s raking in quite a lot of cash.

Her streaming success has recently resulted in her buying a $10m 7-Eleven store, a gas station and even dropping $1m on a birthday gift to herself.

The steamer has managed to dominate Twitch metas, create new ones, implement special techniques and even tweet while live on stream – something fans caught onto and challenged her on.

Amouranth reveals a big Twitch secret

In December, a fan posted on Twitter how Amouranth was sending tweets while live, which left them quite confused. Siragusa then decided to let her fans on a fact that shows why she is one of the world’s top entertainers.

“People always go, ‘YOUR STREAMING ASMR AND YOU’RE ON REDDIT/TWITTER/X, someone must be on Reddit/Twitter/X For you!’” she mocked. “You ready to have your mind blown?”

People always go “YOUR STREAMING ASMR AND YOU’RE ON REDDIT/TWITTER/X, someone must be on Reddit/twitter/X For you!” Aka haha I confirmed my priors you can’t possibly be that smart You ready to have your mind blown? — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) December 7, 2021

The streaming star then revealed that sometimes when she’s doing ASMR or in the middle of a dancing stream, she will play a looped version of the broadcast, so she can go use the bathroom, tweet, or post on Reddit.

“Never fails that someone calls me out on it,” she added, accompanied by a chorus of laughing emojis.

Never fails that someone calls me out on it 😂😂😂😂 “You’re on Reddit and doing ASMR, someone must be doing it for you!” pic.twitter.com/e7xNhEOdK1 — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) December 7, 2021

It’s not surprising to see that Amouranth has found yet another way to multi-task while on-air, and there are likely no shortage of additional stream tactics she still has up her sleeve.