Amouranth reveals she’s “officially” a Playboy model

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has made one of her biggest announcements yet, claiming that she has officially become a Playboy model.

Amouranth has been making quite a few big moves as of late. The 28-year-old entrepreneur has used her earnings on Twitch and OF to make a series of huge investments, including buying a gas station, a 7-Eleven location and even investing $1M into Visa stock for a birthday gift to herself.

On December 7, the streamer teased a special announcement on her personal Twitter account that would blow the socks off her fans… on the condition it received 400 likes.

In no time, the post hit the quota, and just hours later, Siragusa announced that she was “officially” a Playboy model.

For 400 likes on this post I’ll blow your socks off with an announcement TODAY going once, going twice — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) December 7, 2021

Is Amouranth posing for Playboy?

To mark the celebration, Amouranth posted an older photo of herself in a red dress and bunny ears.

So far, though, the content creator hasn’t revealed any other information. On Instagram she simply asked, “Have you heard the BIG NEWS?” accompanied by a batch of photos.

Meanwhile on Discord, she wrote “IT HAPPENED” and linked to the original announcement tweet.

Playboy has not officially responded to Amouranth’s big announcement either, nor has the company issued a press release.

That said, it should be noted that Amouranth follows and is followed by Playboy’s director of marketing and subscriptions on Twitter.

It will be interesting to see exactly what being this new venture entails for Siragusa; whether or not it’s a one-offthing, if she’ll get a special cover photo, and other potential details that could factor into this Twitch-Playboy crossover.

Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto as more details on this development emerge.