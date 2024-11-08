Amouranth hits back after Tristan Tate mocks streamer in shady post

Twitch streamer and business mogul Amouranth had a biting comeback for Andrew Tate’s younger brother, Tristan Tate, after he appeared to insult her in a social media post.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is more than a pretty face. The famous streamer is one of the most-watched women on Twitch and, consequently, one of the richest influencers on the net.

She’s used her funds to procure a slew of businesses, such as a 7-Eleven location, several gas stations, and even a plastic ball manufacturing company — not to mention buying $1M worth of stock in Visa as a birthday gift to herself.

With all this in mind, she often markets her content with cheeky posts on social media. One of these, posted in January 2023, featured two selfies of the streamer with the caption: “Me or the Bugatti?”

Over a year later on November 3, 2024, Tristan Tate tweeted out a screenshot of Amouranth’s post alongside a photo of himself standing in front of his own Bugatti, simply using an ellipsis as the caption.

Clearly, the little bro of the internet’s ‘Top G’ would prefer to take his supercar for a spin over a meet and greet with Amouranth — but she’s not bothered by his obvious barb toward her.

In response, she quote-retweeted Tristan’s post about her with a biting caption referencing his and his brother’s time spent in Romanian prison.

“Good choice, pick the one you can import without catching another charge,” she wrote.

Both Tristan and Andrew Tate were famously arrested in December 2022 on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women. Their assets, including Andrew’s beloved collection of luxury vehicles, were also seized during the investigation.

However, his $40M worth of assets were later returned to him in October 2024 due to a “lack of evidence” in the case. Tate’s cars were also returned to him in what he called a “good call” from the authorities.