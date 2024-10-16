Amouranth concerned as fan follows her & demands to meet at site of double homicide

Twitch sensation Amouranth was left terrified after a fan randomly started following her and demanded that she meet him at a park where a double homicide took place.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is one of the most popular creators on the net – so popular that even Kanye West wanted to hang out with her. Unfortunately for the streamer, her content has resulted in quite a few obsessed fans who can’t seem to leave her alone.

On October 16, the model published a series of posts to X, formerly known as Twitter, revealing that her staff had been noticing someone taking pictures of her house.

“The other day when coming home from an IRL stream I noticed that it seemed like someone was following us, but I pushed the thought aside,” she explained. “I got home, opened the gate and we drove through it. Another car drove up behind us and came to a complete stop. A man jumped out of the car and began acting erratically.”

In a video of her security camera footage, a man approached her house and began speaking with an assistant. After claiming to live “down the block,” the man started asking if he could come inside and meet Siragusa, but was promptly denied.

At the end of the clip, the man cried out, “Amouranth!” and seemingly went on his way.

According to the Kick streamer, at one point, the man dug into his pants and her assistant had no idea what he was going to pull out. In text messages with her assistant, Amouranth expressed concern because the man had apparently wanted to meet at a nearby park with a troubled history.

“His comment about the park and meeting there was super sketch, ’cause there was a double homicide very recently,” she said, providing a news article about the murders.

Back in September, a 24-year-old and 16-year-old were found fatally shot at Spring Branch Park. Police determined that the two people who were killed had both fired weapons as part of a robbery attempt.

This isn’t the first time Amouranth has had to deal with over-eager fans showing up to her property. Notably, when one of her stalkers from Estonia came to the United States, she was forced to get a restraining order when he tried to break into her house.

He followed this up by leaving a mysterious package and key outside her door, resulting in the streamer once again contacting the authorities. Eventually, he was arrested after coming to her property on at least five different occasions.