Amouranth explains the crazy reason she bought a gas station

Popular Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa shocked the internet by revealing she purchased a gas station of all things, and provided quite an interesting reason why.

Amouranth is one of the internet’s top content creators, with millions of fans on Twitch, Twitter, YouTube, and plenty of other websites.

With so many viewers and a momentous income, Siragusa decided to use some of her profits to buy a gas station in a bold and seemingly perplexing career pivot.

As it turns out, however, her purchase made a lot more sense when she explained it in greater detail.

Need 47 more likes For the record it would be dumb for me to buy a gas station and run it myself. I am buying it, & NNN (lol not no nut number, triple net) leasing it to a publicly traded company (https://t.co/gd4PleEwhn) They will turn it into a circle K. The big Q is WHY AM? https://t.co/nWc8wLggww — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 9, 2021

Amouranth now owns a gas station

On November 9, Siragusa shared news of her purchase on social media, much to the confusion of her audience. A bit over an hour later, she revealed that she wouldn’t be running it herself, but instead would be leasing it.

From there, the gas station would become a Circle K – one of the biggest companies in the game. But the “big question,” as she put it, was why?

Despite this being a bit of an unexpected step for the steamer, there was a lot of thought put into it that could be a bit confusing to follow for some.

Is not a “one of” thing or a special sweetheart deal. Let’s start. Newly built gas station in major metropolitan area. 100,000 Cars pass by daily. Listed for $4,000,000 I invest $1,000,000 and borrow the rest ($3,000,000) easy so far right? — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 9, 2021

Why did Amouranth buy a gas station?

According to the streamer, it cost her $4 million to buy the gas station, but ended up in a situation where she was paid $110,000 and got the station for “free.”

“Newly built gas station in major metropolitan area. 100,000 Cars pass by daily. Listed for $4,000,000. I invest $1,000,000 and borrow the rest ($3,000,000) easy so far right?” she explained. “Now since we bought this gas station, and in accordance with applicable laws (and/once structured correctly), I will take an accelerated depreciation charge of approximately $3m.”

Now we will theoretically have to “rectify” the deferred taxes one day if we sell the property and realize the value (assuming we don’t roll it into another property) BUT in the meantime we’re putting money to work that we wouldn’t even have anymore otherwise (tax liability). — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 9, 2021

As it turns out, she says she will end up owing $110,000 less in her taxes, so that’s money she ends up saving. All the while, she owns the gas station and will generate $85,000 a year.

She further explained that in a couple years time, she plans to sell it for a higher price and then reinvest the money into yet another property.

When most people think of Amouranth, they normally think of hot tub streams and Twitch bans, but it turns out she has quite the business operation going as well. What’s next after the gas station? Only time will tell.