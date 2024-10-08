Amouranth claims Kanye West wanted to hook up after her Pillow Talk podcast appearance

Twitch star Amouranth is backing up a claim that Kanye West allegedly requests guests from the Pillow Talk podcast sleep with him.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is one of the internet’s biggest content creators, boasting millions of followers across Twitch, Kick, Instagram, and other platforms – and it seems like her success caught the eye of Kanye West.

On August 13, Amouranth made an appearance on the Pillow Talk podcast to discuss her career with host Ryan Pownall, but two months prior, he made a startling revelation that only just got noticed.

Article continues after ad

According to Pownall, Kanye West “would request girls that were on this show that week.” He added that he never signed an NDA, so he was able to talk about it.

The comments gained traction after reports that Kanye and Bianca Censori were getting a divorce, with some believing that the alleged request for girls on Pillow Talk was part of the reason for their supposed breakup.

Article continues after ad

Surprisingly, Amouranth responded to this news with a cryptic post on X, suggesting that Kanye or someone close to him had been in touch with her.

Article continues after ad

“I can confirm,” she said.

The model didn’t expand upon her remarks, but she did leave fans speechless and speculating in the comments.

“No way Ye tried DMing Amouranth,” one replied.

“Did you?” another chimed in.

Dexerto has reached out to Amouranth for comment.

This wouldn’t be the first time a rapper has slid into Siragusa’s DMs with a proposition, either. Back in 2022, the streamer leaked messages from Lil B, where the artist requested custom feet pictures.

Article continues after ad

Amouranth also notably sparked relationship rumors with Yung Gravy after appearing in a hot tub stream with the rapper and Adin Ross. The two ended up collaborating with Minecraft YouTuber Dream to release a music video for his song ‘Everest.’