Kanye West’s DMs to Amouranth revealed amid Bianca Censori divorce rumors

Kanye West slid into Twitch streamer Amouranth’s DMs on Instagram looking to hang out with the popular model.

Streaming sensation Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is no stranger to getting attention from rappers. Back in 2022, she leaked messages from Lil B, where the artist requested custom feet pictures, and later that year, she collaborated with Yung Gravy.

Now, the creator has even received DMs from Kanye West to “lock in” and Dexerto has the receipts to prove it.

Article continues after ad

On October 7, Pillow Talk podcast host Ryan Pownall claimed that Kanye West had contacted girls after they were on the show and wanted to hook up with them.

Amouranth, who appeared on an August 13 episode, backed up the claims after they spread on X, simply replying: “I can confirm.”

Dexerto has since received the DMs in question from the streamer. On September 5, Ye sent a message to Siragusa asking her to “hit me when done.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Confused, Amouranth responded with a couple of question marks. Ye replied, “I just want to say, when can we lock in?”

“What do you mean?” the streamer asked.

Instagram

“If you want to hang and listen to Vultures song,” he explained.

It appears that Ye was referring to Vultures 3, the third studio album by his hip-hop group ¥$ with Ty Dolla Sign.

According to Amouranth’s team, that was the end of the conversation and nothing else happened between her and the rapper.

Article continues after ad

Ryan Pownall, the Pillow Talk podcast host, joked that he had “sent” five girls to Kanye, suggesting that the rapper had messaged more creators than just Amouranth, although it’s not clear exactly who they are.

The news comes amid a slew of divorce rumors involving Kanye and his wife, Bianca Censori. However, the divorce speculation is reportedly just a marketing ploy to drive up hype ahead of his upcoming album, Bully.