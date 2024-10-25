Amouranth launches new “digital duplicate” for fans to spend time with

Kick Streamer and OnlyFans mogul Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has shadow-dropped a new “digital duplicate” for fans to interact with.

Content creator Amouranth has been an outspoken proponent of AI and has multiple simultaneous ventures in the space. Most of these are connected in some way to her multimillion-dollar Only Fans empire.

The streamer has amassed over 6.2 million followers on Twitch, 3.8 million on X, and 250,000 on Kick. Her fame and reach have caused some issues with bootleg merch using her name and image.

Of course, Amouranth is very comfortable creating virtual proxies of herself, provided she’s involved in the process. On October 24, 2024, she announced that she had launched a fully functional “digital duplicate” in partnership with tech firm EVA AI.

“My Digital Duplicate is now LIVE and ready to play if you’ve ever dreamed of spending some exclusive time with me,” Amouranth posted on X. EVA AI’s digital duplicates allow for video and text chats with a “virtual twin” of anyone who gives them the rights to their name and image.

The firm has won multiple awards for its work in creating these online proxies of adult content creators. Most recently, one of their products won Best Digital Duplicate at the 2024 VENUS awards in Berlin.

This isn’t the first AI version of herself that Amouranth has released, but it may be the most sophisticated. Her first attempt hit a roadblock when the CEO of the AI developer working on it was arrested for attempted arson.

The second was far more successful generating $34,000 in just 24 hours. The project was criticized for contributing to the “male loneliness epidemic” but Amouranth dismissed the claims.

“This doesn’t cause loneliness — it’s probably closer to being therapeutic. It’s what people reach for to refrain from feeling alone,” she said. The streamer also advocated for pushing AI further as a means of combating loneliness.