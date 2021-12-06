Amouranth stuns fans with insane $1M birthday gift to herself

Twitch streamer and internet famous content creator Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa shocked fans by revealing she bought herself a $1M birthday gift, just weeks after spending the same amount on a 7-Eleven location.

Amouranth has been making some serious business moves as of late, frequently documenting them on Twitter and sharing her numerous acquisitions with fans.

In the past month, the Instagram, Twitch, and YouTube sensation has bought a gas station, a 7-Eleven, and even agreed to work with Ludwig to create her own adult toy.

Now, for her birthday, the entertainer revealed she spent a whopping $1M on a birthday gift for herself… and it has many fans bewildered.

Amouranth’s $1M birthday present

On December 6, Siragusa revealed that she decided to buy $1M in Visa stock for her birthday.

In a screengrab from her account, the businesswoman showcased that she ended up purchasing a whopping 5,400 shares and has 44.1M in buying power.

“That’s damn smart,” one fan praised. “To the moon!” another replied.

I bought myself a million dollars of Visa Stock for my birthday! pic.twitter.com/QTWFQsiPJk — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) December 6, 2021

Given how many investments she’s been making and how calculating she’s been with every opportunity, it will be interesting to see how much money she will end up making with this latest purchase.

Of course, this is all likely part of Amouranth’s larger retirement plan. As she explained back in November, the content creator plans to slow down once she gets to a point where her investments and other business income dwarfs what she makes from OF and streaming.

Whether or not this Visa purchase can put her over the finish line remains to be seen, but the fact she can casually drop $1M on a birthday stock buy is quite impressive, regardless.

With all the moves she’s made in recent weeks, we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us next and what she can do to top this.