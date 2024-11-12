Amouranth dethroned as Kick’s top female creator by multi-streaming Twitch star

Streaming sensation Amouranth has finally been dethroned as the most-watched female broadcaster on Kick after nearly a year on top by a Twitch multi-streamer.

Ever since signing with Kick for a very lucrative deal that doubled her income in late 2023, Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has dominated the platform as its most-watched creator.

The model-turned-businesswoman has been Kick’s top female creator for all of 2024 until now, and was only pushed out of the top spot in November 2023 when rival Jen Foxx, previously known as Indiefoxx, briefly surged ahead.

However, in October 2024, Siragusa met her match and then some when Twitch’s GirlOfNox took her broadcasts to Kick by simultaneously streaming, making her achievement all the more impressive.

StreamsCharts Amouranth has finally been dethroned on Kick.

According to StreamsCharts, Argentina-based GirlOfNox generated 1.55 million hours watched in October, nearly double that of Amouranth’s sizable 810K.

What’s even crazier is that GirlOfNox’s airtime is just under 75 hours, while Amouranth was live for over 456 hours.

The Argentine’s Desfadio 3 Minecraft helped her soar in popularity, propelling her into the top 3 most-watched female streamers on Twitch for October, too. She also had the most peak viewers on the purple platform with a whopping 101K.

Despite dropping to second place on Kick, Amouranth is still one of the top creators on the internet, frequently near the top of the charts when it comes to streamers on all platforms.

In Q3 2024, Amouranth was the second most-watched non-VTuber in terms of peak viewers, losing out only to 22-year-old Puerto Rican streamer Alondrissa, who had rapper Young Miko on her stream.

With the year almost over, it’ll be interesting to see if GirlOfNox can keep up the momentum to close out 2024 – or if Amouranth will bounce back and take back the crown, just as she did back in 2023.