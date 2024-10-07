Twitch viewer sends streamer death threats for collabing with his favorite creator

Twitch streamer ‘Peeguu’ exposed a voice message from a viewer threatening his life for collaborating with a fellow broadcaster.

Albert ‘Peeguu’ Lee is a prominent influencer with over 44,000 followers on Twitch, where he shares his travels abroad in countries like Thailand and Taiwan.

However, he interrupted his usual content to share a threatening voice message he’d received from a viewer after collaborating with fellow broadcaster ‘Michaaam’ in Thailand.

Lee was streaming with her when he suddenly received a phone call. Frustrated, he said, “it’s this guy,” before laughing and asking Michaaam if he could “call out this guy” publicly.

“This is actually super serious,” he explained. “This is actually a guy from her channel. When I went into her channel, he started threatening me to beat me up and kill me. …he’s been messaging her and actually harassing her the whole time, and commanding her to do stuff, but she just ignores it.”

Lee went on to explain that the man had started messaging him on Instagram, threatening to “knock his block off” before he tried calling him. As he was describing the situation, the viewer sent him an aggressive voice not threatening to “rip [Lee’s] face off until there is nothing left of it.”

The voice text left Michaaam visibly stunned — but Lee himself was unfazed. “Welcome to the internet,” he joked. “There’s crazy people.”

A clip from Lee’s stream went viral, prompting him to shed more light on the incident in a comment on the LSF Subreddit.

“The clip doesn’t even shed light on the whole interaction,” he admitted. “Regardless, if you don’t like me as a streamer or even as a person, you should never be DMing people to murder them, let alone be harassing another female person through private DMs.

“I know a lot of people say I should be ignoring and blocking him, but this is something serious that the public should be informed about especially the ill intentions of that person.”

This is far from the first time a streamer has had to deal with stalkers. Several prominent broadcasters have been stalked during the course of their careers, as seen when top streamer Amouranth’s stalker flew to her home in Texas all the way from Estonia.