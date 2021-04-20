5 Twitch streamers blowing up thanks to hot tub meta - Dexerto

The growth of Twitch’s new “hot tub meta” has allowed some new streamers to rise up the ranks and dominate the site’s viewership, but who benefits the most from this twist to the Just Chatting category?

Twitch’s new hot tub meta has proven to be quite controversial, with some fans and even streamers such as Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel calling it the “most pathetic” thing on the site.

Nonetheless, it’s hard to deny that people want to tune in and the stats prove it. With up and comers generating thousands of viewers or old favorites finding new audiences, it’s clear the hot tub meta is here to stay.

Here are five streamers that are blowing up in popularity thanks to the advent of Twitch hot tub streams.

XoAeriel

One of the most vocal supporters of the hot tub meta, XoAeriel has seen an increase of nearly 8,000 followers in April alone.

Aeriel also claims to have been the originator of the hot tub meta. She told Kotaku that in December of 2020 she “went on Amazon and purchased a blow-up hot tub… I wanted some kind of different content, and no one else was doing it. I got a couple of LED lights to go inside, and when it arrived I began streaming. Views took off pretty quickly, and my following started to grow pretty fast.”

With the streamer approaching 200,000 followers on Twitch, that purchase is clearly one that completely changed her life.

Indiefoxx

Perhaps the most controversial of the hot tub streamers, Indiefoxx has been banned a whopping four times in several months with many bannable offenses taking place during hot tub streams.

According to the stat-tracking site Sullygnome, Indiefoxx has amassed over 600,000 followers in the last 90 days on Twitch.

With her frequent suspensions from the platform, it will be interesting to see how long she can last before potentially being permanently banned.

Faith

23-year-old Canadian streamer Faith has also seen a massive increase in followers, shattering her own expectations.

On March 31, the steamer revealed that she made a commitment to stream again in 2021 with a goal of reaching 200,000 followers. After only two and a half weeks she smashed the goal and now sits with 344K followers.

Amouranth

One of the most popular Twitch streamers already in her own right, Amouranth has been absolutely crushing it with her own hot tub streams, bringing in a tonne of new followers.

In the past 30 days alone, she gained nearly 500,000 followers thanks to riding her inflatable banana pool toy.

With 2.5M followers on Twitch as is, the only question is how big can she get?

Spoopykitt

Rounding out our list is Spoopykitt whose inflatable pool broadcasts combined with cosplay streams have seen her rake in some significant growth.

The cosplay streamer has been captivating audiences while dressed as fan favorites such as Bowsette, Waluigi, and Misty from Pokemon.

In the past 90 days, she’s managed to gain close to 25,000 followers, which is still incredibly impressive, even compared to the other streamers on this list.

With Twitch’s hot tub meta continuing to grow and summer fast approaching, we can only expect to see the numbers for all these streamers climb even higher in the months ahead.