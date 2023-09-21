How to get a financial takeover in EA FC 24 Career Mode

EA FC 24’s financial takeovers can be useful in Career Modes where the club is cash-strapped, but how do you activate one? Here, we’ll show you how to get a financial takeover in Manager mode.

Some clubs are blessed with deep pockets, such as Chelsea, where the owners are happy to give the manager hundreds of millions to spend. However, not a lot of football teams on EA SPORTS FC will be quite as relaxed when it comes to the transfer window.

A larger budget this year can enable you to do much more than just sign players, too. You can invest heavily in your Tactical Vision by hiring coaches, scouts, and youth staff to develop players to play in a way that fits your philosophy.

If you would like to get a higher transfer budget on Career Mode, it’s a simple process to unlock more cash.

How to get financial takeover in EA FC 24

EA SPORTS You can spend up to 1 billion like Chelsea did, in EA FC 24, with a financial takeover.

You can only get a financial takeover at the beginning of your Career Mode save. To activate it, follow these steps:

Select Manager Career Mode in the main EA FC menu Progress past the database/squad update screen Select your manager and progress to Career Settings Go over to Financial Takeover and flick it over to ‘Enabled’ Then, click Advance to start the Career Mode with an increased budget

How much do you get for a financial takeover?

Financial takeovers give you an influx of cash for your Career Mode budget, and you can select between 50 million or 1 billion of any currency you choose.

Armed with that transfer war chest, especially at the top end, the likes of Kylian Mbappe won’t be out of your price range anymore.

Best time to use financial takeover in EA FC Career Mode

Financial takeovers can be used to build dream teams, of course, but it’s also very useful when you are trying to rebuild a team from a lower position. Or, one in poor financial condition – such as Everton.

