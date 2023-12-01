EA FC 24: How to complete Radioactive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang SBC – Solution & cost

Here’s an overview of how FUT players can complete the Radioactive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang SBC in EA FC 24 and add the speedy attacker.

On December 1, EA Sports kicked off the Radioactive promo with new cards added in packs, as well as an Objectives challenge that featured Eric Bailly.

Additionally, the EA FC 24 team added an 88 OVR card of current OM striker and former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Here’s a look at how EA FC 24 players can add the fast attacker, one with five PlayStyles, 4-Star Skill Moves, and 4-Star Weak Foot.

EA Sports

SBC Requirements

There are two teams that need to be completed in order to complete the Radioactive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang SBC in EA FC 24.

Here’s a look at all the requirements for the two:

Top Form

TOTW players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82 OVR

Reward: Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Ligue 1

Ligue 1 players: Min. 1

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85 OVR

Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

How to complete SBC

Here are solutions for the Radioactive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang SBC:

Top Form

TOTW ST Nikola Vasic (83 OVR)

LW Jadon Sancho (82 OVR)

CB Katie Lind (82 OVR)

LM Vincenzo Grifo (82 OVR)

LW Melvine Malard (82 OVR)

LB Raphael Guerreiro (82 OVR)

LW Dusan Tadic (82 OVR)

GK Kasper Schmeichel (81 OVR)

CM Daphne Corboz (81 OVR)

CB Yeray (81 OVR)

RW Marcus Edwards (80 OVR)

This part of the Radioactive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang SBC will cost around 40,000-50,000 Coins.

Ligue 1

GK Wojciech Szczesny (86 OVR)

CM Nicolo Barella (86 OVR)

LW Mallory Swanson (86 OVR)

ST Lea Schuller (86 OVR)

CB Aymeric Laporte (85 OVR)

CB Alessio Romangnoli (83 OVR)

ST Dusan Vlahovic (83 OVR)

CM Sophie Schmidt (83 OVR)

RW Marco Asensio (83 OVR)

ST Patrik Schick (83 OVR)

LB Luke Shaw (83 OVR)

This part costs around 55,000 Coins.

In total, expect to pay approximately 100,000 Coins (per FUTBIN) for the Radioactive Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang SBC, but that could change depending on market fluctuation.

This SBC will expire on December 15, 2023.

