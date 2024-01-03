EA FC 24 Fire or Ice promo: Date, leaks, more

The next promo for EA FC 24 Football Ultimate Team is expected to be Fire or Ice. But, which players are expected to take part in the new promo and when will it start? Here’s a look at what to expect in FUT.

Now that 2024 is here, many FUT players in EA FC 24 and Football Ultimate Team will have their eyes on Team of the Year. The Team of the Year is set to celebrate the past calendar year in football and bring high-rated cards to FUT.

However, there will be content in EA Sports FC 24 before the Team of the Year. Fire or Ice, a promo that’s been in past FIFA games, is set to make a return to Football Ultimate Team this year.

But what can FUT players expect from Fire & Ice? Here’s what we know, so far.

When does EA FC 24 Fire or Ice start?

While no date is official as of this writing, a target date of January 5, 2024 would be the logical starting point.

That date would mark the conclusion of the two-week Winter Wildcards promo. Thus, it would make sense for EA Sports FC to launch the next promo immediately upon the end of the old one.

What cards will be available?

No cards for the Fire or Ice promo in EA FC 24 have been officially announced by the developers as of press time

However, reliable FUT leaker @FUTSherriff has already given EA FC players an indication of some of the cards that will likely be available throughout the event.

These are the players that have been leaked out as of January 3 per @FUTSherriff:

Son Heung-min

Eduardo Camavinga

Kingsley Coman

Neymar Jr.

Alvaro Morata

Roberto Firmino

Confirmation of the names that will be in the promo will likely come very shortly.