EA FC 24 Triple Threat promo: Start date, leaked players, more

With the EA FC 24 Triple Threat promo set to start in a few days, here’s an overview of what to expect, including a start date and players set to be in it.

On November 10, the EA FC 24 Centurions promo is set to end. However, a brand-new promotion in Football Ultimate Team is set to begin.

The EA FC 24 Triple Threat has already been teased by the development team and there is a start date for the upcoming promo.

Here’s a look at what we know about EA FC 24 Triple Threat so far.

EA Sports

When does Triple Threat start?

The EA FC 24 Triple Threat promo in Football Ultimate Team will start on November 10 at 6 PM GMT. This has been confirmed by the EA Sports FC team.

What players have been leaked or confirmed?

As of this writing, several players have reported to be in the promo thanks to the well-known FUT leaker @FutSherriff.

Some of the players that have been leaked out are active footballers. However, there are also some retired players that are set to be added, as well.

Here’s some of the names we know of thus far:

Yaya Toure

David Ginola

Joe Cole

Fernando Morientes

Dirk Kuyt

Fran Kirby

Conor Gallagher

We do expect leaks to come out as the promo inches closer and closer. This will be updated as the Triple Threat event progresses.

