Best goalkeepers in EA SPORTS FC 24: Top 10 player ratings predictions
You could ask five different community members for their favorite goalkeeper in EA SPORTS FC, and you would not get one similar answer. The position is one of the most polarizing in-game, but we did our best to rank the top 10.
It is so hard to tell whether a goalkeeper is good or not in EA SPORTS FC. Shorter goalies have historically struggled to stop long shots, and slower shot-stoppers usually have an issue with leaving their line, but it’s not as black and white as other positions.
Even the highest-rated netminder is prone to a few mind-numbing errors, which is also reflective of real life. But that’s what makes it so difficult to compare players to one another. Goals and assists set field players apart, but it’s much harder to justify a keeper rating.
We did our best to rank the best goalkeepers in EA SPORTS FC 24 by looking at save percentage numbers, clean sheets, and more.
EA SPORTS FC 24 player ratings: Best goalkeeper predictions
Here are our predictions for the best goalkeepers in EA SPORTS FC 24.
|Player Name
|Club
|Overall
|Upgrade/Downgrade
|Marc-Andre Ter Stegen
|Barcelona
|90
|+2
|Thibaut Courtois
|Real Madrid
|90
|–
|Jan Oblak
|Athletico Madrid
|89
|-1
|Alisson
|Liverpool
|89
|–
|Ederson
|Manchester City
|88
|–
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|PSG
|88
|–
|David de Gea
|Manchester United
|87
|–
|Mike Maignan
|AC Milan
|87
|–
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Juventus
|87
|+1
|Manuel Neuer
|Bayern Munich
|86
|-3
Thibaut Courtois and Marc Andre ter Stegen did more than enough to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Courtois was named in the official UEFA Champions League Team of the Season for posting an impressive 79% save percentage in 10 games, and the Belgian shot-stopper also boasted a 78% save percentage in La Liga.
As for ter Stegen, the German had a remarkable 84% save percentage in La Liga matches and tied Francisco Liano for the most clean sheets in a domestic season with 26. That’s why we believe he deserves to be the same rating as Courtois.
Manuel Neuer usually finds his name atop the goalkeeper ratings list, but the German only played 12 matches because of a skiing accident that left him out of action for a majority of the season. EA Sports has been harsh on aging players in the past, so we expect a substantial downgrade for the 37-year-old in EASFC 24.
So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the best goalkeepers in EA SPORTS FC 24. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.