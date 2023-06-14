Best goalkeepers in EA SPORTS FC 24: Top 10 player ratings predictions

You could ask five different community members for their favorite goalkeeper in EA SPORTS FC, and you would not get one similar answer. The position is one of the most polarizing in-game, but we did our best to rank the top 10.

It is so hard to tell whether a goalkeeper is good or not in EA SPORTS FC. Shorter goalies have historically struggled to stop long shots, and slower shot-stoppers usually have an issue with leaving their line, but it’s not as black and white as other positions.

Article continues after ad

Even the highest-rated netminder is prone to a few mind-numbing errors, which is also reflective of real life. But that’s what makes it so difficult to compare players to one another. Goals and assists set field players apart, but it’s much harder to justify a keeper rating.

We did our best to rank the best goalkeepers in EA SPORTS FC 24 by looking at save percentage numbers, clean sheets, and more.

EA Sports

EA SPORTS FC 24 player ratings: Best goalkeeper predictions

Here are our predictions for the best goalkeepers in EA SPORTS FC 24.

Article continues after ad

Player Name Club Overall Upgrade/Downgrade Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Barcelona 90 +2 Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid 90 – Jan Oblak Athletico Madrid 89 -1 Alisson Liverpool 89 – Ederson Manchester City 88 – Gianluigi Donnarumma PSG 88 – David de Gea Manchester United 87 – Mike Maignan AC Milan 87 – Wojciech Szczesny Juventus 87 +1 Manuel Neuer Bayern Munich 86 -3

Thibaut Courtois and Marc Andre ter Stegen did more than enough to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Courtois was named in the official UEFA Champions League Team of the Season for posting an impressive 79% save percentage in 10 games, and the Belgian shot-stopper also boasted a 78% save percentage in La Liga.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

As for ter Stegen, the German had a remarkable 84% save percentage in La Liga matches and tied Francisco Liano for the most clean sheets in a domestic season with 26. That’s why we believe he deserves to be the same rating as Courtois.

Article continues after ad

Manuel Neuer usually finds his name atop the goalkeeper ratings list, but the German only played 12 matches because of a skiing accident that left him out of action for a majority of the season. EA Sports has been harsh on aging players in the past, so we expect a substantial downgrade for the 37-year-old in EASFC 24.

So, there you have it. Those are our predictions for the best goalkeepers in EA SPORTS FC 24. We will update this list once EA unveils official ratings.