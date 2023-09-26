Best Bundesliga young players in EA FC 24 Career Mode with high potential

EA FC 24 Career Mode features a long list of young players with high potential that can be grabbed in the transfer window, no matter the budget. So, let’s take a look at the best Bundesliga wonderkids in EA FC.

Embarking on a new managerial journey in EA FC 24’s Career Mode unfolds an exciting realm of potential, especially when delving into the treasure trove of young talent in the German Bundesliga.

Germany’s top flight is renowned for nurturing prodigies, ensuring a fertile hunting ground for managers helming all sorts of Career Mode challenges. Whether you’re operating on a shoestring budget at a lower-tier club or indulging in a lavish spending spree at the helm of Manchester City, there’s a youthful gem awaiting your discovery.

The ascent of young maestros like Jamal Musiala, carving a name at Bayern Munich, and Xavi Simons, dazzling the crowds at Red Bull Leipzig, epitomizes the abundant promise dwelling in the Bundesliga.

EA FC 24 Career Mode: Best young players to sign in the Bundesliga

The meticulously curated list below mirrors this diversity, offering youngsters whose potential can be unlocked regardless of your financial prowess. Their potential is a siren call for managers keen on building a legacy, with every name on the list representing a chapter of a possibly glorious narrative waiting to be written.

So, let’s take a look at the best Bundesliga young players you can sign in the EA FC database – looking at their age, overall rating, potential, value, and length of their contract in Career Mode (via SoFIFA).

Name Age Overall Rating Potential Team & Contract Value Wage J. Musiala 20 86 93 FC Bayern München (2020 ~ 2026) €134.5M €79K F. Wirtz 20 85 91 Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2020 ~ 2027) €83.5M €65K X. Simons 19 79 89 RB Leipzig (Jun 30, 2024 On loan) €38.5M €58K Y. Moukoko 20 77 87 Borussia Dortmund (2020 ~ 2026) €22.5M €18K K. Adeyemi 21 80 87 Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2027) €43M €38K J. Duranville 17 66 86 Borussia Dortmund (2023 ~ 2027) €2.7M €1K M. Tel 20 71 86 FC Bayern München (2022 ~ 2027) €4.4M €14K J. Bynoe-Gittens 19 71 86 Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2025) €4.4M €9K P. Hincapié 21 79 86 Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2021 ~ 2027) €33M €36K N. Weiper 20 66 86 FSV Mainz 05 (2022 ~ 2025) €2.4M €3K F. Chaïbi 19 75 86 Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028) €12.5M €24K T. Bischof 20 66 86 TSG Hoffenheim (2021 ~ 2025) €2.4M €3K G. Reyna 20 78 85 Borussia Dortmund (2019 ~ 2025) €28M €33K A. Hložek 19 75 86 Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2022 ~ 2027) €23.5M €39K Fábio Carvalho 21 74 85 RB Leipzig (Jun 30, 2024 On loan) €9.5M €53K B. Šeško 20 75 85 RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028) €12.5M €34K C. Lukeba 21 77 85 RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028) €21.5M €31K E. Martel 21 74 84 FC Köln (2022 ~ 2026) €9M €16K N. Mbamba 20 64 84 Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2023 ~ 2028) €1.5M €3K L. Ulrich 20 61 84 VfB Stuttgart (2022 ~ 2026) €1M €1K D. Seimen 17 61 84 VfB Stuttgart (2023 ~ 2027) €925K €500 J. Kamiński 19 75 84 VfL Wolfsburg (2022 ~ 2027) €12.5M €32K W. Pacho 19 68 80 Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028) €9M €20K U. Tohumcu 20 66 80 TSG Hoffenheim (2022 ~ 2026) €1.6M €3K F. Chiarodia 20 68 81 Borussia Mönchengladbach (2023 ~ 2027) €1.2M €1K K. Sildillia 21 73 85 SC Freiburg (2021 ~ 2024) €5M €13K M. Monamay 20 68 80 Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2023 ~ 2025) €725K €500 H. Larsson 22 67 77 Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028) €2.6M €7K D. Fofana 21 68 83 FC Union Berlin (Jun 30, 2024 On loan) €2.9M €27K A. Engels 20 72 83 FC Augsburg (2023 ~ 2027) €5M €11K E. Bitshiabu 19 68 83 RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028) €2.6M €5K L. Ullrich 18 62 82 Borussia Mönchengladbach (2023 ~ 2027) €1.1M €2K D. Downs 20 62 82 FC Köln (2023 ~ 2026) €1.1M €2K Arthur 18 69 82 Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2023 ~ 2028) €3.2M €13K L. Stergiou 21 70 82 VfB Stuttgart (Jun 30, 2024 On loan) €3.7M €5K S. van den Berg 21 72 82 FSV Mainz 05 (Jun 30, 2024 On loan) €4.9M €38K A. Vranckx 21 73 82 VfL Wolfsburg (2021 ~ 2025) €6.5M €24K K. Paredes 20 69 82 VfL Wolfsburg (2022 ~ 2026) €3.4M €16K Tiago Tomás 19 74 82 VfL Wolfsburg (2023 ~ 2027) €9.5M €29K N. Collins 20 63 82 Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028) €1.2M €3K S. Raebiger 20 62 82 Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2024) €1.1M €2K M. John 21 71 82 TSG Hoffenheim (2020 ~ 2025) €4M €13K T. Buchmann 19 60 81 FC Bayern München (2023 ~ 2026) €750K €2K N. Atubolu 18 70 81 SC Freiburg (2021 ~ 2027) €3.1M €7K J. Thielmann 20 72 81 FC Köln (2019 ~ 2026) €5.5M €14K A. Knauff 20 75 81 Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2027) €9M €24K M. Wenig 20 62 81 Eintracht Frankfurt (2022 ~ 2025) €1M €4K A. Zehnter 19 60 81 FC Augsburg (2022 ~ 2024) €750K €1K D. Beljo 21 72 81 FC Augsburg (2023 ~ 2027) €5.5M €16K J. Scally 19 74 80 Borussia Mönchengladbach (2021 ~ 2027) €6M €16K L. Netz 19 73 80 Borussia Mönchengladbach (2021 ~ 2026) €5.5M €14K Y. Borges Sanches 20 64 80 Borussia Mönchengladbach (2022 ~ 2025) €1.5M €3K G. Ranos 20 63 80 Borussia Mönchengladbach (2023 ~ 2027) €1.3M €4K D. Huseinbašić 19 69 80 FC Köln (2022 ~ 2025) €3.1M €9K E. Millot 20 71 80 VfB Stuttgart (2021 ~ 2025) €4.1M €12K J. Milošević 21 62 80 VfB Stuttgart (2023 ~ 2027) €1M €950 B. Gruda 20 62 80 FSV Mainz 05 (2022 ~ 2026) €1M €3K D. Pejčinović 21 62 80 VfL Wolfsburg (2022 ~ 2027) €825K €3K Nacho Ferri 21 62 80 Eintracht Frankfurt (2022 ~ 2026) €825K €2K M. Beier 21 61 80 TSG Hoffenheim (2019 ~ 2024) €3.5M €15K

Now that you know who the top young players are in the Bundesliga, it’s time to get in there and sign a few. Watch as they improve game by game, becoming the core part of your team.

Their growth will not only lead your team to success but also bring a sense of satisfaction as you see them reach their potential.

So, dive into the market. Grab some of these promising talents, and enjoy seeing them flourish under your guidance. Your journey to becoming a managerial legend just got a lot more exciting.

