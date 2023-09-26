Best Bundesliga young players in EA FC 24 Career Mode with high potential
EA FC 24 Career Mode features a long list of young players with high potential that can be grabbed in the transfer window, no matter the budget. So, let’s take a look at the best Bundesliga wonderkids in EA FC.
Embarking on a new managerial journey in EA FC 24’s Career Mode unfolds an exciting realm of potential, especially when delving into the treasure trove of young talent in the German Bundesliga.
Germany’s top flight is renowned for nurturing prodigies, ensuring a fertile hunting ground for managers helming all sorts of Career Mode challenges. Whether you’re operating on a shoestring budget at a lower-tier club or indulging in a lavish spending spree at the helm of Manchester City, there’s a youthful gem awaiting your discovery.
The ascent of young maestros like Jamal Musiala, carving a name at Bayern Munich, and Xavi Simons, dazzling the crowds at Red Bull Leipzig, epitomizes the abundant promise dwelling in the Bundesliga.
EA FC 24 Career Mode: Best young players to sign in the Bundesliga
The meticulously curated list below mirrors this diversity, offering youngsters whose potential can be unlocked regardless of your financial prowess. Their potential is a siren call for managers keen on building a legacy, with every name on the list representing a chapter of a possibly glorious narrative waiting to be written.
So, let’s take a look at the best Bundesliga young players you can sign in the EA FC database – looking at their age, overall rating, potential, value, and length of their contract in Career Mode (via SoFIFA).
|Name
|Age
|Overall Rating
|Potential
|Team & Contract
|Value
|Wage
|J. Musiala
|20
|86
|93
|FC Bayern München (2020 ~ 2026)
|€134.5M
|€79K
|F. Wirtz
|20
|85
|91
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2020 ~ 2027)
|€83.5M
|€65K
|X. Simons
|19
|79
|89
|RB Leipzig (Jun 30, 2024 On loan)
|€38.5M
|€58K
|Y. Moukoko
|20
|77
|87
|Borussia Dortmund (2020 ~ 2026)
|€22.5M
|€18K
|K. Adeyemi
|21
|80
|87
|Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2027)
|€43M
|€38K
|J. Duranville
|17
|66
|86
|Borussia Dortmund (2023 ~ 2027)
|€2.7M
|€1K
|M. Tel
|20
|71
|86
|FC Bayern München (2022 ~ 2027)
|€4.4M
|€14K
|J. Bynoe-Gittens
|19
|71
|86
|Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2025)
|€4.4M
|€9K
|P. Hincapié
|21
|79
|86
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2021 ~ 2027)
|€33M
|€36K
|N. Weiper
|20
|66
|86
|FSV Mainz 05 (2022 ~ 2025)
|€2.4M
|€3K
|F. Chaïbi
|19
|75
|86
|Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028)
|€12.5M
|€24K
|T. Bischof
|20
|66
|86
|TSG Hoffenheim (2021 ~ 2025)
|€2.4M
|€3K
|G. Reyna
|20
|78
|85
|Borussia Dortmund (2019 ~ 2025)
|€28M
|€33K
|A. Hložek
|19
|75
|86
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2022 ~ 2027)
|€23.5M
|€39K
|Fábio Carvalho
|21
|74
|85
|RB Leipzig (Jun 30, 2024 On loan)
|€9.5M
|€53K
|B. Šeško
|20
|75
|85
|RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028)
|€12.5M
|€34K
|C. Lukeba
|21
|77
|85
|RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028)
|€21.5M
|€31K
|E. Martel
|21
|74
|84
|FC Köln (2022 ~ 2026)
|€9M
|€16K
|N. Mbamba
|20
|64
|84
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2023 ~ 2028)
|€1.5M
|€3K
|L. Ulrich
|20
|61
|84
|VfB Stuttgart (2022 ~ 2026)
|€1M
|€1K
|D. Seimen
|17
|61
|84
|VfB Stuttgart (2023 ~ 2027)
|€925K
|€500
|J. Kamiński
|19
|75
|84
|VfL Wolfsburg (2022 ~ 2027)
|€12.5M
|€32K
|W. Pacho
|19
|68
|80
|Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028)
|€9M
|€20K
|U. Tohumcu
|20
|66
|80
|TSG Hoffenheim (2022 ~ 2026)
|€1.6M
|€3K
|F. Chiarodia
|20
|68
|81
|Borussia Mönchengladbach (2023 ~ 2027)
|€1.2M
|€1K
|K. Sildillia
|21
|73
|85
|SC Freiburg (2021 ~ 2024)
|€5M
|€13K
|M. Monamay
|20
|68
|80
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2023 ~ 2025)
|€725K
|€500
|H. Larsson
|22
|67
|77
|Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028)
|€2.6M
|€7K
|D. Fofana
|21
|68
|83
|FC Union Berlin (Jun 30, 2024 On loan)
|€2.9M
|€27K
|A. Engels
|20
|72
|83
|FC Augsburg (2023 ~ 2027)
|€5M
|€11K
|E. Bitshiabu
|19
|68
|83
|RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028)
|€2.6M
|€5K
|L. Ullrich
|18
|62
|82
|Borussia Mönchengladbach (2023 ~ 2027)
|€1.1M
|€2K
|D. Downs
|20
|62
|82
|FC Köln (2023 ~ 2026)
|€1.1M
|€2K
|Arthur
|18
|69
|82
|Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2023 ~ 2028)
|€3.2M
|€13K
|L. Stergiou
|21
|70
|82
|VfB Stuttgart (Jun 30, 2024 On loan)
|€3.7M
|€5K
|S. van den Berg
|21
|72
|82
|FSV Mainz 05 (Jun 30, 2024 On loan)
|€4.9M
|€38K
|A. Vranckx
|21
|73
|82
|VfL Wolfsburg (2021 ~ 2025)
|€6.5M
|€24K
|K. Paredes
|20
|69
|82
|VfL Wolfsburg (2022 ~ 2026)
|€3.4M
|€16K
|Tiago Tomás
|19
|74
|82
|VfL Wolfsburg (2023 ~ 2027)
|€9.5M
|€29K
|N. Collins
|20
|63
|82
|Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028)
|€1.2M
|€3K
|S. Raebiger
|20
|62
|82
|Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2024)
|€1.1M
|€2K
|M. John
|21
|71
|82
|TSG Hoffenheim (2020 ~ 2025)
|€4M
|€13K
|T. Buchmann
|19
|60
|81
|FC Bayern München (2023 ~ 2026)
|€750K
|€2K
|N. Atubolu
|18
|70
|81
|SC Freiburg (2021 ~ 2027)
|€3.1M
|€7K
|J. Thielmann
|20
|72
|81
|FC Köln (2019 ~ 2026)
|€5.5M
|€14K
|A. Knauff
|20
|75
|81
|Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2027)
|€9M
|€24K
|M. Wenig
|20
|62
|81
|Eintracht Frankfurt (2022 ~ 2025)
|€1M
|€4K
|A. Zehnter
|19
|60
|81
|FC Augsburg (2022 ~ 2024)
|€750K
|€1K
|D. Beljo
|21
|72
|81
|FC Augsburg (2023 ~ 2027)
|€5.5M
|€16K
|J. Scally
|19
|74
|80
|Borussia Mönchengladbach (2021 ~ 2027)
|€6M
|€16K
|L. Netz
|19
|73
|80
|Borussia Mönchengladbach (2021 ~ 2026)
|€5.5M
|€14K
|Y. Borges Sanches
|20
|64
|80
|Borussia Mönchengladbach (2022 ~ 2025)
|€1.5M
|€3K
|G. Ranos
|20
|63
|80
|Borussia Mönchengladbach (2023 ~ 2027)
|€1.3M
|€4K
|D. Huseinbašić
|19
|69
|80
|FC Köln (2022 ~ 2025)
|€3.1M
|€9K
|E. Millot
|20
|71
|80
|VfB Stuttgart (2021 ~ 2025)
|€4.1M
|€12K
|J. Milošević
|21
|62
|80
|VfB Stuttgart (2023 ~ 2027)
|€1M
|€950
|B. Gruda
|20
|62
|80
|FSV Mainz 05 (2022 ~ 2026)
|€1M
|€3K
|D. Pejčinović
|21
|62
|80
|VfL Wolfsburg (2022 ~ 2027)
|€825K
|€3K
|Nacho Ferri
|21
|62
|80
|Eintracht Frankfurt (2022 ~ 2026)
|€825K
|€2K
|M. Beier
|21
|61
|80
|TSG Hoffenheim (2019 ~ 2024)
|€3.5M
|€15K
Now that you know who the top young players are in the Bundesliga, it’s time to get in there and sign a few. Watch as they improve game by game, becoming the core part of your team.
Their growth will not only lead your team to success but also bring a sense of satisfaction as you see them reach their potential.
So, dive into the market. Grab some of these promising talents, and enjoy seeing them flourish under your guidance. Your journey to becoming a managerial legend just got a lot more exciting.
Check out more of our EA SPORTS FC 24 guides below:
EA FC 24 Best Strikers | EA FC 24 Web App guide | EA FC 24 Best Young Players | EA FC 24 Best Defenders | EA FC 24 Evolutions | EA FC 24 Crossplay | All EA FC 24 Teams | EA FC 24 Best Midfielders | EA FC 24 Fastest Players | EA FC 24 Pepsi Promo | EA FC 24 FUT Heroes