Best Bundesliga young players in EA FC 24 Career Mode with high potential

EA FC 24 Career Mode features a long list of young players with high potential that can be grabbed in the transfer window, no matter the budget. So, let’s take a look at the best Bundesliga wonderkids in EA FC.

Embarking on a new managerial journey in EA FC 24’s Career Mode unfolds an exciting realm of potential, especially when delving into the treasure trove of young talent in the German Bundesliga.

Germany’s top flight is renowned for nurturing prodigies, ensuring a fertile hunting ground for managers helming all sorts of Career Mode challenges. Whether you’re operating on a shoestring budget at a lower-tier club or indulging in a lavish spending spree at the helm of Manchester City, there’s a youthful gem awaiting your discovery.

The ascent of young maestros like Jamal Musiala, carving a name at Bayern Munich, and Xavi Simons, dazzling the crowds at Red Bull Leipzig, epitomizes the abundant promise dwelling in the Bundesliga.

EA FC 24 Career Mode: Best young players to sign in the Bundesliga

Want to sign young players from the Bundesliga? Here’s the best to look at in the transfer window.

The meticulously curated list below mirrors this diversity, offering youngsters whose potential can be unlocked regardless of your financial prowess. Their potential is a siren call for managers keen on building a legacy, with every name on the list representing a chapter of a possibly glorious narrative waiting to be written.

So, let’s take a look at the best Bundesliga young players you can sign in the EA FC database – looking at their age, overall rating, potential, value, and length of their contract in Career Mode (via SoFIFA).

NameAgeOverall RatingPotentialTeam & ContractValueWage
J. Musiala208693FC Bayern München (2020 ~ 2026)€134.5M€79K
F. Wirtz208591Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2020 ~ 2027)€83.5M€65K
X. Simons197989RB Leipzig (Jun 30, 2024 On loan)€38.5M€58K
Y. Moukoko207787Borussia Dortmund (2020 ~ 2026)€22.5M€18K
K. Adeyemi218087Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2027)€43M€38K
J. Duranville176686Borussia Dortmund (2023 ~ 2027)€2.7M€1K
M. Tel207186FC Bayern München (2022 ~ 2027)€4.4M€14K
J. Bynoe-Gittens197186Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2025)€4.4M€9K
P. Hincapié217986Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2021 ~ 2027)€33M€36K
N. Weiper206686FSV Mainz 05 (2022 ~ 2025)€2.4M€3K
F. Chaïbi197586Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028)€12.5M€24K
T. Bischof206686TSG Hoffenheim (2021 ~ 2025)€2.4M€3K
G. Reyna207885Borussia Dortmund (2019 ~ 2025)€28M€33K
A. Hložek197586Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2022 ~ 2027)€23.5M€39K
Fábio Carvalho217485RB Leipzig (Jun 30, 2024 On loan)€9.5M€53K
B. Šeško207585RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028)€12.5M€34K
C. Lukeba217785RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028)€21.5M€31K
E. Martel217484FC Köln (2022 ~ 2026)€9M€16K
N. Mbamba206484Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2023 ~ 2028)€1.5M€3K
L. Ulrich206184VfB Stuttgart (2022 ~ 2026)€1M€1K
D. Seimen176184VfB Stuttgart (2023 ~ 2027)€925K€500
J. Kamiński197584VfL Wolfsburg (2022 ~ 2027)€12.5M€32K
W. Pacho196880Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028)€9M€20K
U. Tohumcu206680TSG Hoffenheim (2022 ~ 2026)€1.6M€3K
F. Chiarodia206881Borussia Mönchengladbach (2023 ~ 2027)€1.2M€1K
K. Sildillia217385SC Freiburg (2021 ~ 2024)€5M€13K
M. Monamay206880Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2023 ~ 2025)€725K€500
H. Larsson226777Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028)€2.6M€7K
D. Fofana216883FC Union Berlin (Jun 30, 2024 On loan)€2.9M€27K
A. Engels207283FC Augsburg (2023 ~ 2027)€5M€11K
E. Bitshiabu196883RB Leipzig (2023 ~ 2028)€2.6M€5K
L. Ullrich186282Borussia Mönchengladbach (2023 ~ 2027)€1.1M€2K
D. Downs206282FC Köln (2023 ~ 2026)€1.1M€2K
Arthur186982Bayer 04 Leverkusen (2023 ~ 2028)€3.2M€13K
L. Stergiou217082VfB Stuttgart (Jun 30, 2024 On loan)€3.7M€5K
S. van den Berg217282FSV Mainz 05 (Jun 30, 2024 On loan)€4.9M€38K
A. Vranckx217382VfL Wolfsburg (2021 ~ 2025)€6.5M€24K
K. Paredes206982VfL Wolfsburg (2022 ~ 2026)€3.4M€16K
Tiago Tomás197482VfL Wolfsburg (2023 ~ 2027)€9.5M€29K
N. Collins206382Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2028)€1.2M€3K
S. Raebiger206282Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2024)€1.1M€2K
M. John217182TSG Hoffenheim (2020 ~ 2025)€4M€13K
T. Buchmann196081FC Bayern München (2023 ~ 2026)€750K€2K
N. Atubolu187081SC Freiburg (2021 ~ 2027)€3.1M€7K
J. Thielmann207281FC Köln (2019 ~ 2026)€5.5M€14K
A. Knauff207581Eintracht Frankfurt (2023 ~ 2027)€9M€24K
M. Wenig206281Eintracht Frankfurt (2022 ~ 2025)€1M€4K
A. Zehnter196081FC Augsburg (2022 ~ 2024)€750K€1K
D. Beljo217281FC Augsburg (2023 ~ 2027)€5.5M€16K
J. Scally197480Borussia Mönchengladbach (2021 ~ 2027)€6M€16K
L. Netz197380Borussia Mönchengladbach (2021 ~ 2026)€5.5M€14K
Y. Borges Sanches206480Borussia Mönchengladbach (2022 ~ 2025)€1.5M€3K
G. Ranos206380Borussia Mönchengladbach (2023 ~ 2027)€1.3M€4K
D. Huseinbašić196980FC Köln (2022 ~ 2025)€3.1M€9K
E. Millot207180VfB Stuttgart (2021 ~ 2025)€4.1M€12K
J. Milošević216280VfB Stuttgart (2023 ~ 2027)€1M€950
B. Gruda206280FSV Mainz 05 (2022 ~ 2026)€1M€3K
D. Pejčinović216280VfL Wolfsburg (2022 ~ 2027)€825K€3K
Nacho Ferri216280Eintracht Frankfurt (2022 ~ 2026)€825K€2K
M. Beier216180TSG Hoffenheim (2019 ~ 2024)€3.5M€15K

Now that you know who the top young players are in the Bundesliga, it’s time to get in there and sign a few. Watch as they improve game by game, becoming the core part of your team.

Their growth will not only lead your team to success but also bring a sense of satisfaction as you see them reach their potential.

So, dive into the market. Grab some of these promising talents, and enjoy seeing them flourish under your guidance. Your journey to becoming a managerial legend just got a lot more exciting.

