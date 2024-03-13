How to make Sweet and Sour Swordfish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley: Recipe & ingredients

Sweet and Sour Swordfish Steak is a fantastic 3-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and here’s everything you need to know about how to prepare the meal in the game, including the full recipes and ingredients.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a beloved cozy game where you can spend time with iconic Disney and Pixar characters while enjoying various life-sim activities. From decorating your house to completing quests, and exploring the different Realms, there’s a lot to do in the game.

Cooking is also a huge part of Disney Dreamlight Valley with a lot of tasty recipes to make, and some meals are more difficult to make than others. Sweet and Sour Swordfish Steak is one of the most exciting foods in the game, and if you’re wondering exactly how to prepare it we’ve got all the details you need right here.

Article continues after ad

So, here’s how to cook Sweet and Sour Swordfish Steak in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Article continues after ad

Gameloft There are a lot of recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Sweet and Sour Swordfish Steak recipe & ingredients

The ingredients you’ll need for Sweet and Sour Swordfish Steak in the game are:

Kingfish x1

Lemon x1

Sugarcane x1

You’ll need to collect all of these ingredients before you can prepare the meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Kingfish can be caught by Fishing in the Forest of Valor or Sunlit Plateau. You can harvest Lemons in the Forest of Valor or the Glade of Truth. Finally, Sugarcane can be purchased directly from Goofy’s Stall located on Dazzle Beach.

Once you’ve got all 3 items, you can cook Sweet and Sour Swordfish Steak at any cooking station by adding all the ingredients alongside some coal to a cooking pot. You can then eat the meal yourself, give it to a villager of your choice, or sell it for 702 Star Coins.

Article continues after ad

For more Disney Dreamlight Valley content, check out our guides below:

Disney Dreamlight Valley codes | Disney Dreamlight Valley Emeralds guide | Is Disney Dreamlight Valley multiplayer? | How to feed animals in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to redeem the Golden Potato code | Current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path | When is the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? | Disney Dreamlight Valley crop growth times | How to hover in Disney Dreamlight Valley | Disney Dreamlight Valley: How to unlock Belle & Beast