Here are the required ingredients and instructions on how to make Gazpacho in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s fifth major update, The Remembering, has added plenty of exciting features for players to enjoy. For example, you can now recruit Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother as a villager and snag some customize furniture.

On the cooking side of things, Update 5 also introduced a simple recipe for Peppermint Tea. After this addition, Disney Dreamlight Valley has close to 200 available dishes to make of different star (or difficulty) ratings.

Article continues after ad

With all the easy and complicated recipes, we’re here to teach you how to make the four-star Appetizer Gazpacho.

Ingredients to make Gazpacho in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

The four different resources you’ll need to make Gazpacho are listed below:

One Onion

One Tomato

One Cucumber

One Herb

You can buy Onions from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor in seed or standard form. The vegetable takes 1 hour and 15 minutes to grow. WALL-E’s Garden also has Onions and the recipe’s other necessary crops.

Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach sells Tomatoes for players to purchase, although you’ll have to wait 25 minutes before you can harvest it.

Article continues after ad

Cucumbers are sold at Goofy’s Stall in the Frosted Heights. Like Onions, Cucumbers take 1 hour and 15 minutes to grow each crop.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Lastly, you can use any Herb as the final ingredient for Gazpacho. You can find Basil in the Peaceful Meadow and Oregano in the Plaza.

How to make Gazpacho in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head to the nearest cooking station with the four ingredients and one piece of Coal. Place the Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Herb, and Coal into a pot to cook Gazpacho. You can either sell the Gazpacho for 556 Star Coins or eat it to restore 821 Energy. Players can also give it to villagers to increase their Friendship Level.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know on how to make Gazpacho. Check out our other Disney Dreamlight Valley articles below for more tips and tricks.

How to make Marvelous Jam | How to make Lioness Feast | How to unlock Dreamlight Fruit | How to use interactive items for animal companions | How to make Ghostly Fish Steak | How to make Spring Egg Bowl | How to make Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Simba & Nala | How to complete Stars to Guide Us | How to complete Eyes In The Dark | How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops: Laptop, clothes & more | Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items, how to buy & refresh dates | How to hover